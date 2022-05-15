UK Eurovision 2022 viewers were left thrilled as Sam Ryder finished second in the competition last night (May 14).

The singer-songwriter came second with his track Space Man, the country’s best result since 1998.

It was Ukraine and their entry, Kalush Orchestra, who were crowned winners on the night.

UK Eurovision viewers praise Sam Ryder

Sam Ryder, a singer who rose to fame on TikTok, performed his original song during last night’s show.

And while the UK haven’t had the best of luck in previous years, viewers were left amazed over his incredible performance.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to praise Sam, with some even branding him a “national treasure”.

Sam Ryder is a national hero.

One tweeted: “Sam Ryder is a NATIONAL HERO and should be the next monarch. Outstanding work #Eurovision.”

Another added: “Sam Ryder national hero already #EUROVISION #Spaceman.”

In addition, a third commented: “Drink it in, lads. Winning the jury vote. Sam Ryder is a national hero.”

A fourth praised: “Sam Ryder’s a national hero. We’re the actual winners, let’s be honest, and we don’t even need to host it next year.”

A fifth shared: “Sam Ryder is a National hero no matter what #Eurovision.”

Furthermore, another said: “Sam Ryder is officially a national treasure. Doesn’t matter what happens from here. #Eurovision.”

Boris Johnson congratulates Sam Ryder

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his well wishes following the show.

He tweeted: “Congratulations to Ukraine for winning the @Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

“It is a clear reflection of not just your talent, but of the unwavering support for your fight for freedom. Incredibly proud of @SamRyderMusic and how he brilliantly represented the UK tonight.”

Rylan Clark added: “#teamSPACEMAN He done it. So proud.”

The UK’s Eurovision commentator Graham Norton posted: “What a powerhouse performance. You can’t ask for much more than that. There is a sea of Union Jack flags.”

