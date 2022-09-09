Mack Liv Emmerdale
Is Emmerdale on tonight? When will the soap return?

Emmerdale was taken off air last night

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale was taken off air last night (Thursday, September 8) after it was announced Queen Elizabeth II has died.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the devastating news last night, revealing that The Queen died peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral yesterday afternoon.

News coverage took over ITV and Emmerdale was removed from the schedule.

But will Emmerdale be on tonight?

Queen Elizabeth died yesterday at the age of 96 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Emmerdale be on tonight?

ITV has revised its planned schedule for tonight (Friday, September 9) following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Yesterday a statement from the palace announced the sad news at 6.30pm saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.”

As a result, changes were made to the evening’s TV schedule.

The usual programming, including an hour-long episode of Emmerdale, was replaced with news coverage.

Now it has been confirmed that Emmerdale will not air tonight.

Instead there will be an extended ITV News special all day.

This will be followed by Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign at 8.30pm.

It has not yet been revealed when the postponed episodes will air.

Emmerdale cast pay tribute to The Queen

Emmerdale cast members have paid their tributes to the The Queen.

Will Taylor actor Dean Andrews shared a photo of her majesty writing: “The saddest of day that this beautiful lady has left us. She took on enormous responsibility at such a young age and has seen that responsibility through with dignity and class.

The saddest of day that this beautiful lady has left us.

“May you rest in peace and may I thank you!”

Samantha Giles, who plays Bernice Blackstock wrote: “Our incredible Queen – RIP #QueenElizabeth. You have done your country proud.”

Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle, also shared a photo of the Queen writing: “God bless the Queen!”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

