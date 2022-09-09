Coronation Street schedule update: Soap will not air on Friday September 9

There will be a change to the usual ITV schedule tonight (Friday, September 9, 2022), meaning that Coronation Street will not air.

This is to make way for the coverage of the Queen’s death.

When will Coronation Street next air on ITV?

ITV schedule change

Coronation Street will not air tonight.

ITV has cleared its planned schedule today to make way for the coverage on the Queen’s death.

The whole day will focus on the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II with King Charles III set to be making a speech in London at 6pm.

This will air on television.

At 8pm, in Coronation Street’s usual time slot, the ITV news will continue to air before showing a special programme at 8.30pm titled The Longest Reign Queen Elizabeth II.

The programme will be dedicated to the Queen, revisiting some of the most memorable moments of her reign.

The Queen’s death

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday afternoon (Thursday, September 8, 2022) after spending the morning under ‘medical supervision.’

Just after midday, breaking news hit television screens to say that there were concerns for the Queen’s health.

She was described as being ‘comfortable’ and was told to ‘rest.’

However, things became more serious when her family all made the journey to be by her bedside in Balmoral.

It was later revealed that the Queen had passed away peacefully that afternoon.

This marked the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign, with the nation now undertaking a period of national mourning.

When will Coronation Street next air?

Coronation Street will not air for the rest of the week as a mark of respect for The Queen.

Instead, ITV will cover The Queen’s life and death in a special schedule.

It’s not clear when Coronation Street will next come back on to our screens.

However, it is thought it will return on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

