When is EastEnders back on? Here’s when Thursday’s episode will be aired

EastEnders was cancelled last night (Thursday, September 8) after it was announced Queen Elizabeth II has died.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the devastating news last night, revealing that she died peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral yesterday afternoon.

News coverage took over BBC and EastEnders was taken off air.

But when will the soap be back on?

Queen Elizabeth died yesterday (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia/SplashNews.com)

When is EastEnders back on?

The BBC suspended its regular programming from lunchtime yesterday after it was announced there were concerns about the Queen’s health.

Coverage continued throughout the day on BBC One before the news broke at 6.30pm that her majesty had died.

Today (Friday, September 7) BBC One will air coverage of the monarch’s death until 6.30pm, with a series of BBC special news.

According to the BBC schedule, EastEnders will resume tonight (Friday, September 7) on BBC Two.

The episode will air at the slightly earlier time of 7pm.

EastEnders will be on on BBC Two tonight (Credit: BBC)

What is happening in tonight’s episode of EastEnders?

In tonight’s episode of the soap, Frankie becomes aware that she is being followed home by the man from the club.

He approaches her and is trapped until a stranger walking by sees what’s happening and intervenes.

This gives her a chance to escape and get back home.

Meanwhile Linda is thrilled when Mick allows her to say goodnight to Annie.

But when he goes upstairs to help Shirley, she starts to feel pushed aside.

Shirley comforts Frankie and Mick is relieved to hear that she got away physically unharmed.

However Frankie doesn’t see it like this.

Meanwhile Jean persists with the hen/stag festivities, and Stacey assures Freddie that his mother will have all the answers for him.

At the end of the night at The Vic, Stacey and Eve are worried to discover Freddie has left.

They set off to find him.

Elsewhere Sharon invites Matt back to hers, but she grows confused at her feelings for Phil.

EastEnders usually airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.

