Coronation Street's Daniel Brocklebank shares picture of his nana during coronavirus lockdown

Coronation Street's Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew in the soap, has shared a picture of his nana, revealing she has dementia and is alone during the coronavirus lockdown.

The actor posted the picture of them both before the pandemic.

Alongside the photo he wrote: "Here's me and my 84-year-old nana (taken before the world went tits up of course).

"She has dementia and is locked in alone. She was a beautiful singer in her day and we just spent an hour on the phone while I played the piano and she sang, she remembered every lyric. My heart is full."

Friends and co-stars commented on post.

Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby in Corrie, tweeted: "Oh Dan, this is so beautiful."

Sian Reeves, who played Charlie Wood, commented two kiss emojis.

Daniel plays Billy on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Charity Alzheimer's Research UK wrote: "So lovely to hear about beautiful moments like this in these difficult times, Daniel. Sending our love to you and Nana."

Last week Dan revealed he is keeping himself entertained during lockdown by opening 'Dan's bar'.

He invited co-stars Julia Goulding and Sue Cleaver to join him for a virtual drink at the establishment, and admitted the problem is he doesn't have to leave at closing time!

What is happening with Coronation Street during the coronavirus pandemic?

Currently Daniel is off work as Coronation Street has stopped production, along with ITV show Emmerdale.

Coronation Street has stopped filming (Credit: ITV)

The decision has also been made to reduce Coronation Street episodes from six a week down to three.

Corrie now airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm, before Emmerdale at 7pm.

Which other soaps have been affected by coronavirus?

EastEnders has also stopped production (Credit: BBC)

BBC soap EastEnders and Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks have also stopped production and reduced their episodes.

EastEnders now airs Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

Hollyoaks will be airing Mondays and Tuesdays at 6.30pm.

How many cases of coronavirus are in the UK?

At the time of writing there are 51,608 cases of coronavirus in the UK and there have been 5,373 deaths.

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

