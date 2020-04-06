Georgia May Foote unhappy with possible lockdown weight gain

Former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote has admitted that she's "unhappy" with feeling like she's gained weight while in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

'Isolation realness'

The actress, 29, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on everything that's happening in her life right now, she wrote: "Isolation Realness. My allergic reaction is back around my eye, still no idea why it happens. Kris can't sleep past 4am so I find him on the couch most mornings.

"I still haven't been on a run even though I have said I will for the last week. I feel I have gained weight and it is making me unhappy.

Georgia is upset that she feels like she's put on weight during lockdown (Credit: FameFlynet)

"Our house move is stalled so I'm living out of boxes. I'm hearing people I know are getting Covid. This is all just very odd. All I can think is soon, if we all listen, this will be over as fast as it began. (sic)

'Thank you'

But reflecting on what she'd already written, Georgia admitted her worries didn't "seem relevant" with bigger things happening on the frontline of the NHS.

All I can say is thank you for your bravery

She added: HOWEVER...When I look back over all those little things I just said, none of them seem relevant. My family and friends are (thanks goodness) all healthy and well. Even though everything seems a bit bobbins at the moment let's remember the important things.

"At least we are home and safe. When there are people on the frontline of this every day. All I can say is thank you for your bravery.

"Stay safe my liccle sausages. G x (sic)"

'Very odd'

Read more: Ashley Banjo shows off new look during coronavirus lockdown

This isn't the first time that Georgia has opened up to social media about how she's feeling about Covid-19 and the impact it's having on everyone.

'Sad'

On Mother's Day Georgia took to Twitter to share her sadness, writing: "Finding all this very scary. As I am sure many of your are. Knowing grandmothers and mothers haven't been able to see their children today is sad.

"The whole thing is sad. Please, for your own safety and your families safety, listen to instructions given. This is very real.

Finding all this very scary. As i am sure many of you are. Knowing grandmothers and mothers haven't been able to see their children today is sad. The whole thing is sad. Please, for your own safety and your families safety, listen to instructions given. This is very real 😞 — Georgia May Foote (@georgiafoote) March 22, 2020

Read more: Police warn Katie Hopkins to 'do the right thing' after rule-flouting tweet

'Listen'

"The quicker we listen and act accordingly the quicker this can be over and feel like a mad dream. The less people we lose. The less awful stories we read.

"I know I won't made a difference saying it. But please. I don't want to be in the position where any of my family are ill. (sic)"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.