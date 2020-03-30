The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 30th March 2020
Soaps

Coronation Street stars Julia Goulding and Sue Cleaver hang out with Daniel Brocklebank during lockdown

They hung out remotely

By Carena Crawford
Coronation Street's Daniel Brocklebank has opened 'Dan's bar' during lockdown and invited two of his co-stars to join him.

Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw) and Julia Goulding (Shona Ramsay) both got in on the action on Sunday night.

Daniel shared a screenshot of the three of them enjoying drinks together - but of course at their separate homes.

The Coronation Street stars, like the rest of the country, are currently on lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The soap stopped filming last weekend and has cut the number of episodes it is broadcasting from six to just three a week.

Coronation Street's Daniel Brocklebank opens a virtual bar

But it hasn't stopped Daniel hanging out with his closest friends via the wonders of modern technology.

Sharing a shot of the three of them in their respective houses connecting to each other, Dan wrote: "Dan's bar was packed tonight!!

"Their names aren't Dan, but they were allowed in. (Digitally)."

Sue responded telling Daniel it was the "best night ever."

Meanwhile, Julia tweeted that Dan's bar was "rockin'".

Get outta my pub!

Meanwhile, Daniel has joked he has been visiting Dan's bar rather a lot since lockdown measures began last week.

He's tweeted on several occasions that that's where he'll be if anyone needs him.

Daniel Brocklebank plays Coronation Street's Billy Mayhew (Credit: ITV)

The Billy Mayhew actor also joked he has trouble chucking himself out at closing time!

But Daniel had better be careful, the World Health Organisation has advised against people turning to drink while they are self-isolating.

Yesterday, This Morning host Phillip Schofield posted a video of him drinking from a giant bottle of gin!

It seems in this dark times, it really is simple pleasures taking our mind off things.

