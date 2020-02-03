Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff's furious with Yasmeen when his magic trick goes wrong

Geoff is furious with Yasmeen when his magic trick goes wrong in tonight's Coronation Street (Monday January 3 2020).

On Twitter, the soap shared a clip from tonight's episode and Geoff is performing his magic show but things don't go to plan.

Geoff and Yasmeen take the stage to perform their magic show in front of the Bistro party guests.



In the clip, Geoff 'crushes' Yasmeen in the box and she disappears.

However the contraption gets stuck and it soon becomes clear that Yasmeen is in a hidden area of the box.

Eventually Geoff manages to sort it out and Yasmeen is freed from the box.

Geoff is furious when the magic trick goes wrong (Credit: ITV)

Despite the audience loving the trick, Geoff is seething.

As Yasmeen gets out, she basks in the glory and although Geoff appears to be loving the applause, he whispers to Yasmeen blaming her for it going wrong and calling her a horrible name.

Spoilers reveal that after the magic trick, a video of them goes viral online.

Geoff seeks revenge on Yasmeen by locking her in a box.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for months (Credit: ITV)

For months, Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen as part of a coercive control storyline.

Over the last several months, his abuse has included selling Yasmeen's belongings and blaming her granddaughter's friends, setting up a secret camera to spy on her and leading her to believe she's ill.

Geoff has been spying on Yasmeen through a hidden camera he set up (Credit: ITV)

His latest abuse campaign has seen him set up a cleaning rota to help with his "dust allergies" and led her to believe she's an alcoholic.

Will people ever see Geoff for what he's really like?

