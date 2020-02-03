Coronation Street crew 'struggling to film with eight crying babies'

The Coronation Street crew are reportedly struggling to film because of the eight babies on set.

The tiny tots are being used as part of Gemma Winter and Chesney Brown's ongoing quadruplets storyline, but the amount of kids present is making things difficult for both production staff and the cast, it's been said.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "They have to have more than just four babies and have stand-ins for legal reasons so they can rotate. The problem is the babies start crying and the filming gets delayed. One starts crying then the others all follow.

Gemma and Chesney have quads (Credit: ITV)

"There are strict time limits allowed for each scene but the delays because of the babies is getting to crew members."

The Corrie team even had to halt the shoot recently after running "out of time" because of the interruptions.

The insider added: "After several attempts recently to film some scenes they ran out of time that they have legally allowed to have minors on set. It's a nightmare.

Young actors are only allowed to spend a certain time working (Credit: ITV Hub)

"Another problem is that when the babies are on set and they start crying their mothers aren't allowed to comfort their crying child as they can't be allowed on set during filming as it's against union rules."

Meanwhile, Sam recently admitted there are other disadvantages to working with multiple babies.

He told What’s On TV: "We had a scene the other day, and the mum had just fed the baby and I was holding it.

It has been reported the crew are struggling to film with the babies (Credit: ITV)

"I could tell he was unsettled and then he was sick on me.

"It was only a bit so I just carried on with the scene because I thought this is what would happen. It made it that bit more real."

ED! have contacted Coronation Street reps for comment.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

