Corrie boss hints at 'plans to bring back Bet Lynch after 17 years'

Bosses at Coronation Street want to bring Bet Lynch back to the cobbles.

The character, played by 77-year-old actress Julie Goodyear, is one of the show's most well-known figures.

Now, series producer Iain MacLeod has revealed that he's already held secret talks about a possible return to the soap.

He told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "Bet is an icon. The idea of bringing her back is talked about occasionally.

"As any Corrie viewer would say, she is up there in the pantheon of Corrie greats. So it's always tempting to bring her back.

"Julie originally quit the show in 1995, but has since made two return to the cobbles."

However, even if Julie doesn't appear on the soap again, Iain is confident he's still got a great cast that can take Coronation Street forwards.

He reflected that he's "very happy with the cast that we've got" and they've "have a very strong hand of cards to play, so I'm enjoying making the best of it".

Iain added that the soap is "lucky that a lot of the iconic characters are still in the show" including Ken Barlow (William Roache), Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox) and Roy Cropper (David Neilson).

Iain said "people are always asking me about what will be next for those characters" and insisted they have "got more than enough talent on the show at the moment".

Meanwhile, Coronation Street is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary later this year, and Iain has teased details of how they'll mark the milestone.

He said it will have "a little bit of everything so that nobody goes away unsatisfied".

Iain said they won't be doing a live episode because "it's time to do something different" but added that "it won't be any less ambitious".

He said it's "important when you're celebrating a milestone that you don't purely look back at times past, but also find a way to renew and look to what the next 60 years might be like".

