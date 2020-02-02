Corrie’s Alison King ‘seen kissing co-star Mikey North at NTAs'

Alison King has reportedly been caught on camera allegedly kissing her Coronation Street co-star Mikey North.

In a video obtained by The Sun, the Carla Connor actress and the Gary Windass star are seen leaning in to kiss each other in the audience at the National Television Awards.

Alison got engaged to David last year (Credit: Splash)

A stunned onlooker filmed the moment from the audience as the pair reportedly "canoodled" in front of hundreds of celebs and audience members and told the publication of their shock.

They said: "I was in the audience and Alison caught my eye because she looked like she’d had a few too many.

"She was waving her arms and looking rowdy. Then I noticed she started touching Mikey’s leg and before long they were ­holding hands.

"Suddenly they both leant in and started snogging. I couldn’t believe my eyes. He has a family and she’s engaged. It’s the last thing you expect to see."

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Alison and Mikey for comment.

Mikey, 33, wed actress Racheal Isherwood in 2016 and the couple have two children.

He previously gushed about his wife to Closer, revealing: "Rachael is the best thing that has ever happened to me – and I don't mind telling everybody!

Mikey married Rachel in 2016 (Credit: Splash)

"She’s changed my life for the better."

Meanwhile, Alison, 46, is set to wed 36-year-old IT manager and dad of two David Stuckley after announcing their engagement in a photoshoot with a celebrity magazine.

She revealed how she suspected he was set to propose so bought him a Rolex as an engagement present in anticipation of his romantic boat proposal in Portugal.

Black skies blighted his perfect plans but he managed to get the question out and she quickly accepted.

She told OK! magazine last year: "I'd bought him a Rolex as an engagement present too, and I took it along just in case he asked as I had an inkling he would!

"I said 'Yes please', and then I gave him the watch! It was perfect, even though it didn't go to plan!"

