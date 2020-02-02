Coronation Street will NOT have a live episode for 60th anniversary, confirms soap boss

It's been revealed that Coronation Street will not have a live episode for its 60th anniversary.

Soap boss Iain Macleod has confirmed the show will not air a live episode as it did on previous big anniversary episodes.

Iain revealed there won't be a live episode for Corrie's 60th (Credit: ITV)

He told the Daily Star Sunday: "It will have a little bit of everything so that nobody goes away unsatisfied.

"We won't be doing a live episode. It's time to do something different but it won't be any less ambitious."

He added: "We are going to be telling the stories in a slightly different way.

Read more: Corrie boss hints at 'plans to bring back Bet Lynch after 17 years'

"It's important when you're celebrating a milestone that you don't purely look back at times past, but also find a way to renew and look to what the next 60 years might be like."

Jack P Shepherd sparked rumours the show would be doing a live show at a press event last year when he joked it would definitely happen.

The show last did a live episode for the dramatic 55th anniversary in 2015, as well as ones for the 50th in 2010 and 40th anniversary in 2000.

The last live episode saw Callum murdered by the Platts (Credit: ITV)

However in 2010 the soap announced it would not be doing a live episode, but then later changed course and confirmed plans were underway for one.

The episode centred around Fiz giving birth to daughter Hope while her husband John was murdering his stalker Charlotte before a devastating tram crash claimed the lives of Molly Dobbs and Ashley Peacock.

The original live episode in 2000 saw the residents rally around to stop the council destroying the famous cobbles, Roy and Hayley splitting up and a special guest appearance from Prince Charles.

Read more: Corrie’s Alison King ‘seen kissing co-star Mikey North at NTAs'

And in the last live episode in 2015 Callum Logan was murdered and buried beneath the Platt family's garage by Kylie, Sarah and David Platt.

Later this week the soap will celebrate its 10,000th episode with a special hour-long edition that will see one cobbles legend decide to leave the street for good.

It has yet to be revealed who will leave.

Are you disappointed there won't be a live episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!