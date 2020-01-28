Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff locks Yasmeen up

Next week's Coronation Street sees Geoff Metcalfe's abuse take another sinister turn when he locks petrified wife Yasmeen Nazir up in a box.

The terrifying twist comes when jealous Geoff scuppers Alya's plans to take Yasmeen for a massage by lying that Emma isn't available to be his magician's assistant that afternoon for Tianna's party and tells Yasmeen that she will have to fill in.

Geoff ropes a reluctant Yasmeen into being his magician's assistant (Credit: ITV)

Geoff forces a reluctant Yasmeen into the tiny magician's box for a trick, knowing full well that she doesn't like the confined space.

Read more: Corrie star begs parents to vaccinate their children ahead of storyline

But things start to go wrong when the trick doesn't go to plan, and as Geoff paints on a false smile for the audience, it is clear that he is less than pleased and that Yasmeen is in trouble with her husband.

Geoff is fuming when the trick goes wrong (Credit: ITV)

Geoff is furious with Yasmeen for making him a laughing stock and when he discovers there is a video of his botched trick online he takes his anger out on Yasmeen, cruelly pointing a camera in her face and filming as he threatens her.

But is seems that Geoff's mask is starting to slip, because later he even ends up having a go at Tim, leaving his son bemused that his dad can't take a simple joke.

However, as Yasmeen continues to bear the brunt of Geoff's bad mood, things only get worse between the couple when Geoff refuses to eat the breakfast that Yasmeen has spent ages making for him.

Geoff locks Yasmeen in the box at home as punishment for showing him up (Credit: ITV)

As he threatens to post videos of her online telling the world how pathetic she is, Geoff tells Yasmeen that the only way she can make up for her errors is to agree to be his magician's assistant again and help him with rehearsals.

But as a terrified Yasmeen reluctantly gets back in the box, it is clear that Geoff has got a nasty plan in mind, because he soon finds his keys and locks her in before heading to the pub... leaving a horrified Yasmeen trapped and alone.

Geoff is shocked to come home and find Yasmeen out of the box and being comforted by Tim, but when the pair accuse him of locking Yasmeen up he is adamant that he left the box open.

But despite Geoff's protests, it is clear that Tim isn't sure what to believe.

Geoff lies that he left the box unlocked, but it is clear Tim doesn't believe him (Credit: ITV)

A shaken Yasmeen then tells Eileen that Geoff locked her in a box, causing Eileen to quiz Cathy and Brian about Yasmeen's supposed drinking problem.

But will the trio work out what is really going on behind closed doors at Geoff and Yasmeen's house?

Realising that he is losing his grip, Geoff spins more lies about his ex wife who apparently abused him... but will he manage to wrap Yasmeen around his little finger again?

Or has he pushed her too far this time?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Geoff getting his comeuppance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!