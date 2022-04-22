Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah disowns Leanne for telling her not to marry Imran

Coronation Street spoilers reveal there’s a huge falling out on the cards for Leanne and Toyah Battersby next week.

The sisters go to war when Leanne tells Toyah she thinks she’s rushing into marrying Imran.

When Leanne voices her concerns to Toyah about the wedding, telling her it’s happening too quickly, Toyah is defensive.

Toyah and Leanne clash over wedding plans Coronation Street spoilers reveal (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Leanne thinks Toyah is rushing into marriage

She turns on Leanne and tells her that if she doesn’t have her full support then she doesn’t want her at the wedding.

Leanne feels guilty when she sees how deeply upset her sister is.

Later, it’s Toyah’s hen do and a shameful Leanne tries to make amends.

She tells Toyah that if she’s sure about marrying Imran, then she has her back.

Toyah’s pleased when Leanne tells her that she’ll be at her side for the wedding and they hug.

Meanwhile, Imran is at Speed Dahl with Craig and Adam, celebrating his stag do.

But the mood is quickly ruined when Abi makes an entrance.

She approaches Imran and tells him that, even though her lawyer has walked, she still intends to fight for full custody of Alfie.

Abi ruins Imran’s fun with some home truths (Credit: ITV)

Corrie viewers know that the one-night stand Imran and Abi had last year is still making huge waves around the cobbles.

Both were in other relationships at the time, but Abi spiralled after Corey was found not guilty of son, Seb’s, murder.

She ended up in bed with Imran and then, gave birth last month, not even knowing she was pregnant.

Poor Abi has been left reeling as everyone turned on her.

The sisters make up after their fight (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Is Corrie’s Georgia Taylor married in real life?

Abi had Imran’s baby in March

Leanne even told her Alfie would be better off being adopted than having ‘junkie scum’ raise him.

Imran and Abi are now battling over custody of the baby.

The lawyer has told Toyah that he would love for her to help him raise Alfie as a family.

Toyah, who has always been desperate for a baby, agreed.

Meanwhile, Abi, who has a history of substance abuse, won’t let her baby go without a fight.

As well as losing Seb last year, Abi gave up her young twins for adoption due to her addictions.

She’s been doing a good job of putting herself back together too, settling down with Kevin Webster and being step mum to his son, Jack.

But Seb’s murder was too much for Abi to cope with.

Will she be able to pull it back in time to keep Alfie?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Do you think Alfie should be with Abi? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think