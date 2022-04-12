Coronation Street viewers slam ‘hypocrite’ Leanne as she has a go at Abi

Coronation Street viewers were left furious with Leanne Battersby, calling her a ‘hypocrite’ after she had a go at Abi for sleeping with Toyah’s fiancé Imran.

Leanne’s words left Abi devastated. But fans were quick to point out Leanne has made some terrible mistakes herself.

Abi gave birth to baby Alfie. But Imran is the father (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Leanne has a go at Abi

Last year, Abi, who was engaged to Kevin Webster at the time, ended up having a one night stand with Imran, who was in a relationship with Toyah, after Corey Brent was found not guilty for Seb’s murder.

In March, Abi was shocked when she went into labour, not knowing she was pregnant.

She soon gave birth to a baby boy, who she named Alfie. She realised Alfie is Imran’s son and the solicitor found out the baby was his.

Recently Toyah discovered her fiancé Imran is Alfie’s dad and was left heartbroken.

Imran cheated on Toyah with Abi. But Toyah knows the truth (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Leanne

In last night’s scenes (Monday, April 11 2022) Toyah said goodbye to her foster daughter Elsie.

Toyah and Imran planned to adopt Elsie but after she found out Imran was Alfie’s dad, they were unable to continue the adoption process.

Toyah went into the Bistro and got drunk, leaving her stepsister Leanne concerned.

Later Leanne ran into Abi in Dev’s shop and proceeded to have a go at her for sleeping with Imran.

Leanne had a go at Abi. But fans called her a hypocrite (Credit: ITV)

Leanne told Abi that Alfie would be better off being adopted than having Abi for a mother, branding her a “useless junkie.”

However fans called Leanne a hypocrite pointing out she had also taken drugs, worked as a prostitute, fell pregnant with her friend Michelle’s husband and delivered drugs last year for Harvey.

Leanne Battersby is such a bloody hypocrite 😂 #coronationstreet #Corrie — Sarah (@brizzletonian) April 11, 2022

Drug dealing ex prostitute cheat Leanne should really keep her trap shut tbh🥴 #corrie — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) April 11, 2022

#Corrie Leanne hypocrisy rather stinks. Ex prostitute & ex cocaine addict. Did she hear herself in that rant? 😬😬🤬🤬🤯 — Bobby Dazzler (@unsworth1live) April 11, 2022

#Corrie Coming from Leanne, who had her exes father, and then the brother of another ex, plus the fact she also was a drug addict prostitute! — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) April 11, 2022

Remember when Leanne was a useless junkie on the game? Funny how she’s forgotten. @itvcorrie #Corrie pic.twitter.com/IF6S3czwrE — Roger Crow Features (@RogerCrow) April 11, 2022

Didn’t Leanne do coke at some point? #Corrie — Liam 🚑📞💚 (@liamjmellor80) April 11, 2022

Leanne acting likes she’s never had an affair. 🤔 #corrie pic.twitter.com/zxdLEFNxBJ — Sophie The Kidd (@sofaneilas) April 11, 2022

Leanne Battersby once again forgetting she was addicted to cocaine 20 years ago… #Corrie — Lee (@MitLee1701) April 11, 2022

Leanne is not the right person to be judging Abi lol, #Corrie — Its_Alitha (@ItsAlitha) April 11, 2022

The cheek of Leanne the ex drug addict prostitute @itvcorrie #corrie — TV-Talk (@TV_Talk_UK) April 11, 2022

Did you watch last night’s episode?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.