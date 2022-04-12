Leanne Abi Coronation Street
Coronation Street viewers slam 'hypocrite' Leanne as she has a go at Abi

Viewers were not impressed

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street viewers were left furious with Leanne Battersby, calling her a ‘hypocrite’ after she had a go at Abi for sleeping with Toyah’s fiancé Imran.

Leanne’s words left Abi devastated. But fans were quick to point out Leanne has made some terrible mistakes herself.

Abi gave birth to baby Alfie. But Imran is the father (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Leanne has a go at Abi

Last year, Abi, who was engaged to Kevin Webster at the time, ended up having a one night stand with Imran, who was in a relationship with Toyah, after Corey Brent was found not guilty for Seb’s murder.

In March, Abi was shocked when she went into labour, not knowing she was pregnant.

She soon gave birth to a baby boy, who she named Alfie. She realised Alfie is Imran’s son and the solicitor found out the baby was his.

Recently Toyah discovered her fiancé Imran is Alfie’s dad and was left heartbroken.

Imran cheated on Toyah with Abi. But Toyah knows the truth (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Leanne

In last night’s scenes (Monday, April 11 2022) Toyah said goodbye to her foster daughter Elsie.

Toyah and Imran planned to adopt Elsie but after she found out Imran was Alfie’s dad, they were unable to continue the adoption process.

Toyah went into the Bistro and got drunk, leaving her stepsister Leanne concerned.

Later Leanne ran into Abi in Dev’s shop and proceeded to have a go at her for sleeping with Imran.

Leanne had a go at Abi. But fans called her a hypocrite (Credit: ITV)

Leanne told Abi that Alfie would be better off being adopted than having Abi for a mother, branding her a “useless junkie.”

However fans called Leanne a hypocrite pointing out she had also taken drugs, worked as a prostitute, fell pregnant with her friend Michelle’s husband and delivered drugs last year for Harvey.

