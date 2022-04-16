OPINION: Coronation Street, just give Toyah a baby, stop with the heartbreak

What is it about Coronation Street lately and women – especially poor Toyah?

Has there been some huge soap edict handed down meaning that all women on the cobbles must be utterly miserable?

Corornation Street bosses need to give Toyah Battersby a baby – NOW (Credit: ITV)

Poor Toyah Battersby has been done dirty by the soap gods recently and it has to stop.

When she first came back in 2016 she wasn’t the same youngster who left all those years ago.

She was accomplished, a professional and in a surprising relationship with Peter Barlow.

And then it all started to go a bit wrong as Toyah became baby obsessed.

Viewers will remember that she even tried to get a surrogate to carry her and Peter’s baby and when that failed she went off the deep end.

With her sort of sister Eva pregnant, Toyah decided that that baby would do and they hatched a plot for her to pretend the baby was the surrogates.

Coronation Street needs to fix its Toyah problem

It showed the desperate lengths Toyah would go to to have a baby.

And when it all fell apart it forced Toyah to work on her own issues.

Five years later and it’s as if none of it happened.

Gone is the Toyah who was secure in not having a baby, gone is the confident Toyah who wanted to help foster children.

Instead we’re back to insecure Toyah who would put up with anything to get her hands on a baby.

And honestly at this point Coronation Street bosses need to just let her have one.

Kill off Eva and have Suzy shipped to her, perform a medical miracle and have Toyah fall pregnant – or literally have a stork bring one – it doesn’t matter.

Toyah needs to have less misery in her life (Credit: ITV)

The woman just needs a baby to care for now.

She – and viewers – don’t need any more of Toyah being tortured for the drama.

Let her have a bit of happiness with a bundle of joy to call her own.

None of this raising Imran’s baby only to inevitably lose him when Abi fights back and wins custody.

For the love of tiny baby boots – give Toyah a baby and let her be happy. God knows she deserves it by now.

And so do fans.

