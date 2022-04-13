Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Imran comes up with a plan to get full custody of Alfie.

Although Toyah is unsure of his idea, she overhears a conversation between Abi and her solicitor which changes her mind.

Will Toyah and Imran set Abi up?

Imran has a plan to stop Abi getting custody of Alfie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah and Imran set Abi up?

In tonight’s Coronation Street episode (Wednesday, April 13 2022) Imran told Toyah he planned to go for custody of his son Alfie and wants her to help his raise his son.

Toyah had a lot to think about but eventually decided she would like them to be a family.

How will Abi react?

In next week’s episodes Imran meets up with Ben and instructs him to find out everything he can on Abi Webster.

Toyah is not impressed with Imran’s dirty tricks.

But when she hears Abi and Elliot discussing ways to ruin Imran’s chances of gaining custody, she tells Imran she supports his plan to prove Abi is not fit to be a mother.

In the neonatal unit, Abi tells them she wants them all to be a part of Alfie’s life.

Will Toyah still support Imran’s plan?

Abi tells Imran and Toyah she wants them all to be part of Alfie’s life (Credit: ITV)

Imran sets Abi up to get custody of Alfie?

Later in the week, Ben calls at the solicitors and says he hasn’t been able to find any dirt on Abi.

He suggests for a one-off fee he could set Abi up for a fall.

However Imran refuses his offer and instructs him to keep on digging.

Later Imran meets up with Ben and tells him he needs hard evidence that Abi is back on drugs before the custody hearing.

Will Ben find anything and will Imran come to regret his actions?

