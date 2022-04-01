Georgia Taylor in Coronation Street: Is she married? Is she related to Harriet Bibby?

Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor might be playing a character whose relationship is falling apart on-screen, but off it, she’s pretty loved-up.

The actress has been with her other half since 2008 and they live together in the south west.

So away from the cobbles, who is Georgia Taylor? Who is she dating? And is she related to Harriet Bibby?

Things aren’t going well for Toyah in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street has three exits lined up already in 2022

Who does Georgia Taylor play in Coronation Street?

Georgia has played Toyah Battersby on Coronation Street since 1997. She left in 2003, but returned in 2016 and has been there ever since.

Toyah hasn’t had it easy during either stint on the cobbles. Starting out a rebellious teen, she was abducted by a stranger and involved in an under-age sex storyline.

Toyah was then part of one of the show’s most controversial plots when she was beaten and raped by supposed friend Phil Simmonds.

She departed the cobbles not long after and when she returned she was in a relationship with her sister’s former alcoholic husband, Peter Barlow.

Toyah has had fertility struggles, which resulted in her passing off Eva Price‘s baby as that of a surrogate. When Peter found out the truth it was the end of their relationship.

Toyah then began dating Imran Habeeb – at the same time as her sister Leanne. Imran and Toyah eventually settled down together and planned to start their own family by fostering.

They have recently got engaged and decided to adopt their foster daughter, Elsie.

However, Imran cheated on Toyah after having a one-night stand.

Toyah was left heartbroken, but moved on however she’s about to find out Imran is the father of Abi’s baby.

As she struggles to process this latest development, what does the future hold for the couple? And what does this mean for her dreams of becoming a mother?

Georgia played a lawyer for two series of Law & Order: UK (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What else has Georgia Taylor been in?

The star was no stranger to the small screen after she took her break from Corrie.

She was in episodes of Where the Heart is, New Street Law, Red Cap and Life on Mars.

In 2004 and 2006 she played a recurring role in Blackpool and Viva Blackpool for BBC One.

As well as many parts on stage, she went on to play Junior Crown Prosecutor Kate Barker on Law & Order: UK for two seasons.

Dr Ruth Winters was diagnosed with bipolar before leaving Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Who did Georgia Taylor play in Casualty?

Georgia starred as Dr Ruth Winters in the hospital drama from 2007 until 2011.

Ruth joined as a hardworking and clever junior doctor, but she soon made multiple mistakes. After misdiagnosing several patients, Ruth hanged herself. She was in a coma for a month, but survived.

Although Ruth never allowed herself to fall in love, she began a relationship with nurse Jay Faldren. She later dumped him to focus on her career.

However, the pair were reunited when Ruth left the ED after her marriage to clinical director of neurosurgery Edward Thurlow broke down.

Ruth and Jay left together after her bipolar diagnosis.

Mark Letheren has starred in Wire in the Blood and Casualty (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Is Georgia Taylor married?

Georgia’s partner is Mark Letheren, who played psychiatrist Ben Harding in Casualty. He has appeared in a number of episodes over the years treating ED patients, but his last appearance was in 2015.

As well as his role in Casualty, Mark has starred in ITV drama Wire in the Blood, with Robson Green. He also played journalist Simon Kitson in ITV’s police drama The Bill.

The couple met on the set of the medical drama in 2008 and have been together for 14 years.

Georgia and Mark live together in Bristol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Taylor (@realgeorgiataylor)

The actress and her beau rarely make red carpet appearances together, however Georgia sometimes shares pictures to her social media.

Last year, the pair spent some time in the Lake District and Georgia posted some beautiful snaps of the scenery and the couple together and all smiles.

Fans commented on the snaps what a “gorgeous couple” they make, and how nice it was to see them so happy.

How old is Georgia Taylor?

The actress was born in Wigan, Greater Manchester on February 26, 1980.

She has recently turned 42 years old.

Georgia and on-screen sister Jane Danson are close friends (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Georgia Taylor change her name?

The star was originally called Claire Jackson, but she changed her name to Georgia Taylor when she joined Corrie in 1997.

She told The Mirror: “It’s not that I planned this to happen, but when I started with Coronation Street I had to register with Equity, the actors’ union, and at the time there seemed to be a hell of a lot of Claires so I had to think of something else.

“I couldn’t tell you where I got Georgia from, other than I liked it, but my grandad’s surname was Taylor and he passed away not long before I got the part.”

She also said that these days she goes by both names, with some people calling her Claire and others Georgia.

“Some of my best friends call me Georgia,” she said, “and I met Mark as Georgia.” However her mum still calls her Claire.

Harriet Bibby plays Summer in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Are Georgia Taylor and Coronation Street co-star Harriet Bibby related?

When Harriet Bibby took over the role of Summer Spellman in November 2020, people questioned whether she was related to Georgia.

In fact, the pair are not family.

Harriet does have a sister, Nancy, who is a nurse.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.