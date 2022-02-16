Coronation Street spoilers: Emma’s new romance leads to her exit?

Coronation Street’s Emma Brooker is leaving the show, but new pics show she might just find romance before she leaves.

However, it’s not exactly the wisest crack at love she’s ever made as she’s seen laughing and growing closer to the grandson of the man whose death she was responsible for.

It doesn’t look like she’s going to get her happy ending here…

Emma will likely cry more tears before she leaves (Credit: ITV)

Emma has been struggling with the guilt of being partly responsible for the death of Ted, an old man who she and Faye ran over at Christmas.

She attended Ted’s funeral to pay her respects, and she met Ted’s grandson, Jon, there. It was immediately apparent there was a spark.

And in pictures obtained by Metro.co.uk Emma can be seen with Jon. They are laughing, joking, holding hands and looking very intimate.

The pair look so happy together, in fact, it’s clear Jon doesn’t know of her role in Ted’s death.

Will it all come crashing down around Emma forcing her to exit the Street?

Could Jon report her to the police and her final scenes see Emma being carted off to prison?

Or might he forgive her and they head off into the sunset together to start a life away from the dark memories of how they came to meet?

Stranger things have happened in Corrie!

Jon is not the best choice of romance for Emma! (Credit: ITV)

How did Emma meet Jon in Coronation Street?

Emma felt it would help her to get some closure by going to Ted’s funeral.

She slipped in at the back of the church, but didn’t bank on being caught by Ted’s grandson.

He stopped her as she was leaving and asked who she was.

Emma claimed she had helped Ted when he dropped some shopping in the street and she went back to check on him the day after and they’d become friends.

Emma ended up sitting with Jon in the church offering him comfort over his grandpa’s death.

But soon Emma realised things were getting too close to the bone, she said she had to leave.

“Maybe see you around sometime?” Jon asked hopefully, clearly keen to keep in touch with her.

And it looks like he’s made contact.

Ted said he was fine, but later died (Credit: ITV)

Did Emma kill Ted?

Emma and Faye were driving home from a New Year’s Eve party and Faye knocked Ted down.

Although he got up and went home, when Emma and Faye later returned to check on him, they found he had died.

Because Emma had been drinking before supervising learner driver Faye, and they knew they’d get in serious trouble, the girls have hidden the truth about what happened.

Faye subsequently confessed to boyfriend Craig, who quit the police force to protect her.

Alexandra Mardell has quit Corrie (Credit: ITV)

When is Alexandra Mardell leaving Corrie?

Earlier this month Alexandra Mardell released a statement on Twitter revealing she has quit Coronation Street after four years.

She said: “Playing Emma on the most iconic street there is, has been the best experience of my life.

“Four years has gone so fast. Compared to other cast members I still feel like a newbie, which makes my decision to leave all the more difficult.”

However, she went on to reveal she has some “exciting opportunities” in the pipeline.

“But now is the right time as a number of exciting opportunities beckon.”

Corrie hasn’t announced when Emma’s final scenes will air.

