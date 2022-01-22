OPINION: Coronation Street, sort it – this Faye and Emma storyline is the worst ever

Coronation Street has had a good run recently – but it is now airing one of the worst storylines it has ever attempted with Faye and Emma.

In years gone past there was nuance to a plot with weighty acting and powerful twist and turns to back it up.

Coronation Street has the most ridiculous storyline running (Credit: ITV)

That’s not exactly happening with this storyline.

Cast your mind back to last year and the who attacked Adam Barlow mystery.

It was revealed that Faye Windass had done it – after thinking he was evil boss Ray Crosby.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Amy Barlow ‘in spiking horror’ as she’s rushed to hospital

Avoiding the ridiculousness of that situation, Faye quickly went to prison awaiting trial and we didn’t hear from her in six months.

Until, that is, Ray miraculously admitted to sexual assault and Faye got out of prison under bail.

Hardly the best start to a storyline – but it got so much worse.

Within weeks of her release, Faye has moved in with Corrie’s own Jessica Fletcher – PC Craig Tinker – and ended up KILLING A MAN.

During a driving lesson with – drunk – Emma Brooker, Faye ran over a pensioner.

They helped him, stole his crutch and left him to die alone in his flat.

No, really that’s what happened.

Coronation Street needs to get a grip with its plots

And now instead of just coming clean, Faye and Emma have set about appearing in their own French farce as they try to stop Craig from discovering they – laugh out loud – killed a man.

And let us not forget the ridiculous crutch hunt going on with Craig using police resources for a £20 bet.

It is one of the most bizarre and misjudged plots ever to exist on the cobbles.

There is no doubt that there could be a good story here – but it’s with the wrong characters.

Craig is nothing more than a General Purpose Cleaner version of a copper – he doesn’t do specifics.

And these actors are limiting the plot development and believability.

They cannot pull off the necessary nuance that this storyline requires.

Read more: Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about Craig and his bread

Even Alexandra Mardell, who has proven herself with much meatier plots, is lost in the nonsense of this storyline.

End it now, Corrie. We beg you.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.