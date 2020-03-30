Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh slams NHS abusers in Twitter rant

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has slammed NHS abusers in a Twitter rant during the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently National Health Service staff are risking their lives as they help treat patients who have the deadly coronavirus.

After reading some abuse stories of people lashing out at NHS staff, who have been working long hours, Kym used her social media to hit out at the abusers.

Kym played Michelle Connor in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

She wrote: "Seems some people have no respect for our NHS! The stuff I have seen tonight is beyond vile! I hope those people never need help! Makes me sick!"

Fans rushed to agree with Kym and share their stories.

One fan tweeted: "My other half is NHS and she said colleagues have had their cars vandalised and had things said to them about NHS thinking they're so special.

"It's [bleep] jealousy which I can't really work out. Why be jealous of someone risking their lives to save others."

A second tweeted: "They'll be the first ones shouting for treatment when they're ill though."

Another fan added: "They shouldn't be allowed help, end of..."

Kym replied saying: "Agreed."

The current situation with Coronavirus in the UK

At the time of writing there are 19,522 cases of coronavirus in the UK and there have been 1,228 deaths.

Across the UK schools along with thousands of businesses including, pubs, clubs and stores have been shut to help prevent the spread of the virus.

NHS staff are on the frontline, treating patients who have coronavirus (Credit: Pixabay)

The only people still going out to work are NHS staff and other key workers including supermarket staff, delivery drivers, emergency services and food distribution staff.

The pandemic has also caused soaps, including Coronation Street and Emmerdale, to stop production.

When are the soaps airing?

Coronation Street is no longer filming (Credit: ITV)

It means the number of weekly episodes airing has been cut down to ensure there are plenty of episodes.

From today (Monday, March 30) Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be airing three episodes a week.

They will air on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Emmerdale at 7pm and Coronation Street at 7:30pm.

