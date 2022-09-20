Coronation Street: Does Gary die as Kelly plots his death?

Coronation Street character Gary has been hiding the fact he killed Rick Neelan for three years.

Since killing Rick, Gary has become close with Rick’s daughter Kelly.

Gary began looking out for Kelly and even let her move in with his family, but now she knows that he killed her dad, she prepares to kill Gary.

Gary murdered Rick three years ago (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gary and Rick

Back in 2019, Gary killed loanshark Rick after he attempted to kidnap him and threatened Gary’s family.

After killing Rick he ended up meeting his daughter, Kelly Neelan.

Kelly came onto the cobbles and after ending up living on the streets, Kelly ended up going to live with Gary and his wife Maria.

Kelly wondered why her dad disappeared and when his body was discovered, Kelly’s mum Laura found out Gary killed Rick.

As Gary had looked out for Kelly, Laura, who was dying of cancer, took the blame for Rick’s murder.

However last week Kelly found evidence that Laura was holiday when Rick was murdered.

When she told Rick’s former employee Sharon, she told Kelly that Gary killed Rick.

Now Kelly is plotting her revenge and in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, September 20) she went to her kidnapper Kieron and offered him £10k to kill Gary.

Meanwhile Kelly and Aadi decided they wanted to go travelling.

Kelly tried to get £10k out of her account, but she needed Gary’s permission to do so.

When Gary overheard Kelly trying to take the money out, he questioned why she needed the money.

She told him about her and Aadi’s travel plans and he agreed to help her get the money.

Later she met up with Kieron and transferred him the money to kill Gary.

Now it looks like she’s ready to go through with killing Gary, but will it go to plan?

Kelly gave Kieron money to kill Rick (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Gary?

Kelly tells Aadi that she’s booked them tickets to Bangkok, however she doesn’t tell him they’re one way.

Later at her and Aadi’s engagement party Kelly is overcome with emotion.

As Rick appears once again in Kelly’s thoughts, Gary gives some heartfelt words about Kelly.

He says how much he loves her being a part of the family, but Kelly is full of hate for him.

Kelly tells Gary that she knows he killed her father and runs out of the Bistro.

Gary follows her out but runs straight into her trap. He’s horrified to find Kelly and Kieron standing together next to a van.

As Gary is knocked unconscious and thrown into the van, Kelly tells Kieron he’ll get the rest of his money once Gary is dead.

But as they head off, Kelly starts to question what she’s done. Is she having second thoughts?

Gary runs into Kelly’s trap (Credit: ITV)

Kieron and his sidekick, Al, take Gary into the same woods that he killed Rick in. They point a gun at his head and order him to dig his own grave.

However it appears he manages to get out of the situation as Gary soon alerts Aadi that Kelly is the one in danger.

He states they need to track her phone and go after her.

Outside a disused mill, Kieron takes Kelly to the roof and reveals his plan to kill her and frame her for Gary’s murder.

Gary soon finds Kieron’s van and both he and Aadi are terrified to see Kelly on the roof.

As Kieron goes to push Kelly off the roof, Gary appears and tells Kieron to kill him instead.

Soon a gun shot goes off, but who has been shot?

Will Gary die? (Credit: ITV)

Does Gary die?

It has not been revealed who will die in the shooting.

However Gary actor Mikey North has revealed that Gary is willing to die for Kelly.

When asked if he fears Kelly reporting him to the police for Rick’s murder, Mikey told Entertainment Daily: “When they’re up on that roof, he would happily go off that roof for that girl.

“He genuinely would jump off if it meant saving her. That is his main aim.

“Whether he dies or not is of no consequence to him. He’s just looking to save Kelly.”

Could Gary die protecting Kelly?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

