Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kelly figures out Gary killed Rick as huge fight breaks out?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, July 20 2022) reveal Gary manages to find Kelly.

But when he takes on Kieron, Kelly is shocked to see just how far he’s willing to go.

Will she figure out the truth?

Gary manages to find Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly finds out the truth about Rick?

Maria heads to the police station after being summoned by Craig.

Meanwhile Gary has managed to scrape together £24k in cash and heads off to meet Kelly’s kidnapper.

He meets up with Kieron and Ross in a side street to hand over the cash.

But they make it clear that unless he gets the rest of the money, Kelly’s life will be hell.

However Gary has a plan to help Kelly.

Kelly is shocked when Gary managed to force his way into the cellar. He reveals that he put a tracking device in the bag of money.

It looks like they’re about to escape when an angry Kieron comes in holding a crowbar.

A fight breaks out between Gary and Kieron, but Kelly is shocked to see how far Gary is willing to go to survive.

Phill makes a final attempt to win Fiz back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Phill gives up

At Roy’s, Fiz lets slip that she likes a man in a uniform, giving Phill an idea.

Later Phill shows up at the factory dressed up as Richard Gear from An Officer and a Gentleman.

To Fiz’s horror Phill tries to lift her up but his back goes.

Fiz helps him get to A&E and tells the receptionist that he’s hurt his back.

As they wait in the waiting room Phill admits defeat and promises to sign the annulment forms.

Audrey refuses to come to a family meal for her birthday (Credit: ITV)

Audrey refuses to see her family

When Gail reveals she’s booked a table for a family meal to celebrate Audrey’s birthday, David reveals that he’s also planned a surprise for Audrey.

Audrey tells them that a meal with the family is the last thing she wants and she won’t be attending.

Can they change her mind?

Frank isn’t happy to be spending time with Dylan (Credit ITV)

Trouble for Frank and Sean?

Sean convinces Frank into coming to watch Dylan play in a football match.

However it’s clear he’s not happy about it.

Aggie makes a demand (Credit: ITV)

Debbie has an offer

Debbie goes to No.3 and offers Ed £30k by way of compensation.

Aggie makes it clear she’s got two weeks to give them the money.

