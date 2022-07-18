Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 25-29

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Audrey is causing worry in hospital.

Meanwhile on the cobbles, Kevin is under pressure, but when he lashes out things get even worse…

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. What’s wrong with Audrey?

Audrey is still in a hospital bed and gets a visit from the psychiatry liaison officer.

Becky gently asks Audrey why she took so many sleeping pills, but what will her answer be?

2. Stephen lashes out at Kevin

Stephen is cross when his car breaks down after it was supposedly fixed.

Kevin takes a call while fixing it and Stephen threatens to take his business elsewhere.

3. Kevin lashes out at Stephen!

The pressure finally gets to him and Kevin loses his temper.

He smashes Stephen’s car windscreen with a wrench.

Kevin later tries to keep what happened from Abi, but will he manage it?

4. Stu finds his daughter

Yasmeen has located Stu’s daughter, Bridget, and he goes to her house.

He is nervous as he knocks on her door.

But Bridget panics and orders him to leave, despite his pleas.

Stu then lies to Yasmeen it was the wrong address.

5. Stu and Yasmeen get together?

Stephen flirts with Yasmeen and Stu sees.

He is disappointed.

Yasmeen, however, makes it clear to Stu it is him she wants not Stephen.

Will they give things a go?

6. Debbie and Leanne clash

Debbie is struggling to raise the money she needs to pay off Ed and Aggie.

She comes up with the idea of theme nights.

Leanne isn’t happy with Debbie’s suggestion of casino night and tarot reading.

But will they agree to go ahead?

7. Desperate Debbie has a plan

Debbie admits she is so broke she either has to declare bankruptcy or pull an insurance job.

When she hears Ryan saying he’s in debt, she comes up with a plan…

8. Who is Hope’s friend?

Fiz and Tyrone celebrate after Phill signs the annulment papers.

But Hope is preoccupied with her tablet and her online friend Mad Dog – but who is he?

9. Summer freaks out

Summer and Aaron have an evening alone and he kisses her.

She pulls back and orders him to leave, unable to bear the thought of him seeing her naked body.

10. Tim thrills Sally

Sally is fed-up with Tim’s restlessness.

But she is excited when he suggests they attend casino night at the bistro.

