Coronation Street spoilers Audrey Kevin Stu
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 25-29

Audrey's in a state and Kevin lashes out

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Audrey is causing worry in hospital.

Meanwhile on the cobbles, Kevin is under pressure, but when he lashes out things get even worse…

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Read more: Fiz’s treatment of Phill leaves Coronation Street fans furious

1. What’s wrong with Audrey?

Corrie Audrey looks worried as the psychiatrist questions her in hospital

Audrey is still in a hospital bed and gets a visit from the psychiatry liaison officer.

Becky gently asks Audrey why she took so many sleeping pills, but what will her answer be?

2. Stephen lashes out at Kevin

Coronation Street Stephen is annoyed as Kevin works on his car

Stephen is cross when his car breaks down after it was supposedly fixed.

Kevin takes a call while fixing it and Stephen threatens to take his business elsewhere.

3. Kevin lashes out at Stephen!

Coronation Street Kevin smashes up Stephen's car in anger

The pressure finally gets to him and Kevin loses his temper.

He smashes Stephen’s car windscreen with a wrench.

Coronation Street Kevin looks tense as he talks to Abi

Kevin later tries to keep what happened from Abi, but will he manage it?

4. Stu finds his daughter

Coronation Street Stu looks worried outside a nice house

Yasmeen has located Stu’s daughter, Bridget, and he goes to her house.

He is nervous as he knocks on her door.

Corrie Bridget is annoyed to see Stu

But Bridget panics and orders him to leave, despite his pleas.

Stu then lies to Yasmeen it was the wrong address.

5. Stu and Yasmeen get together?

Corrie Stephen flirts with Yasmeen

Stephen flirts with Yasmeen and Stu sees.

He is disappointed.

Corrie Yasmeen tenderly touches Stu's arm

Yasmeen, however, makes it clear to Stu it is him she wants not Stephen.

Will they give things a go?

6. Debbie and Leanne clash

Corrie Debbie looks confused while holding a cup of tea

Debbie is struggling to raise the money she needs to pay off Ed and Aggie.

She comes up with the idea of theme nights.

Coronation Street Debbie and Leanne talk and it looks strained

Leanne isn’t happy with Debbie’s suggestion of casino night and tarot reading.

But will they agree to go ahead?

7. Desperate Debbie has a plan

Corrie Ryan looks serious as Debbie makes a proposal

Debbie admits she is so broke she either has to declare bankruptcy or pull an insurance job.

When she hears Ryan saying he’s in debt, she comes up with a plan…

8. Who is Hope’s friend?

Coronation Street Hope looks at her tablet as Tyrone and Fiz talk

Fiz and Tyrone celebrate after Phill signs the annulment papers.

But Hope is preoccupied with her tablet and her online friend Mad Dog – but who is he?

9. Summer freaks out

Corrie Summer and Aaron kiss

Summer and Aaron have an evening alone and he kisses her.

She pulls back and orders him to leave, unable to bear the thought of him seeing her naked body.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

10. Tim thrills Sally

Sally Metcalfe cheers' Tim with a smile

Sally is fed-up with Tim’s restlessness.

But she is excited when he suggests they attend casino night at the bistro.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paddy and Christine McGuinness looking glum
Truth behind Christine McGuinness marriage troubles revealed amid claims Paddy ‘cheated with TV star’?
Kate MIddleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte
William and Kate gave Charlotte ‘gift she wanted more than anything’ for her birthday
Charlie Dimmock gives a stern look
Garden Rescue’s Charlie Dimmock on ‘common misconception’ about her appearance
Alex Bain on Coronation Street playing Simon Barlow
Corrie star Alex Bain shares VERY sexy holiday pics with rarely seen girlfriend
Josie Gibson smiling on the red carpet
Josie Gibson shows off weight loss as she delights thirsty fans with ‘fit’ swimwear shot
Nicole Scherzinger looks to her left and Thom Evans looks to his right
Nicole Scherzinger ‘engaged to Thom Evans after romantic proposal’