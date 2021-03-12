Who plays Kelly in Coronation Street?

Kelly first appeared in Coronation Street in June 2019. But who is she and who plays her?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap (Friday, March 12) Kelly Neelan explained to her friends Summer and Asha she didn’t like being at her foster parents as their new foster kid was causing issues.

Later Kelly took a pill and ended up falling unconscious afterwards. She was soon found by Asha and Summer who called an ambulance.

Kelly nought drugs from Simon (Credit: ITV)

But where are Kelly’s family and why is she in foster care?

Kelly in Coronation Street: Who are her family?

Kelly is the daughter of Rick Neelan and Laura Neelan. She was born on May 22nd 2004.

Gary killed Rick (Credit: ITV)

She also has a brother, however he has never been seen on-screen.

Loan shark Rick was killed in 2019 by Gary Windass.

She first appeared after Rick disappeared and demanded Gary tell her where her dad was. But he told her that her dad was a loan shark and went on the run.

She later turned up on the cobbles again in April 2020 when it was revealed she transferred to Weatherfield High school and made friends with Asha and Summer.

Kelly in Coronation Street: Why is she in foster care?

Laura left Kelly (Credit: ITV)

After Ricks disappearance Kelly lived with her mum Laura full time. But last year it was revealed that Kelly doesn’t have a great relationship her mum.

Laura soon left Kelly alone and she went to stay with Billy, Paul and Summer.

Later Laura came back for Kelly, however it was revealed that Laura had gone off again and Kelly was taken into foster care.

Who plays Kelly Neelan?

Kelly is played by actress Millie Gibson, who is 16.

Before landing the role of Kelly in Coronation Street, Millie played Mia in Love, Lies and Records in 2017.

Millie has appeared in quite a few TV series (Credit: ITV)

She then played Indira in TV series Jamie Johnson from 2017 until 2018.

In 2018, she then played Lily Duffy in TV mini-series Butterfly alongside Emmett J Scanlan, Anna Friel and Callum Booth-Ford.

