Coronation Street star Mikey North hints at Gary’s death as Kelly’s exit nears

Coronation Street star Mikey North has hinted that Gary Windass could die as Kelly finally discovers her mother didn’t kill her dad, Rick.

For months Kelly has believed her mother Laura was the one who murdered her father.

But as evidence comes to light proving Laura’s innocence, Kelly starts to become suspicious.

And it looks like both Kelly and Gary will end up in danger.

Kelly finds evidence that Laura didn’t kill Rick (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kelly finds out the truth

In upcoming scenes Kelly and Aadi decide to throw an engagement party as it’s revealed to Gary, Dev and Maria that they plan to marry in Gretna Green.

Gary offers to chip in for the wedding and Kelly is thrilled.

However Rick’s sidekick Sharon shows up to celebrate Kelly’s engagement and Gary begs her not to reveal that he is the one who killed Rick.

But Kelly receives a holdall of her mum’s things which she left in Spain.

Inside the belongings Kelly finds a digital camera and is shocked to see a photo dated as 17th June 2019, the date Rick was murdered.

Realising that Laura couldn’t of killed her dad as she was on holiday, Kelly returns home and shows Gary the photos.

She tells him she wanted to know who really killed her dad. It looks like it could be time for Gary to come clean.

Looks like Gary and Kelly are both in danger (Credit: ITV)

Kelly goes after revenge

As Kelly finds out the truth she seeks revenge on Gary, tipping off Rick’s former client Kieron and offering him money to deal with Gary once and for all.

However this backfires when Kieron double crosses Kelly and threatens her life once again.

This leads to a high stake showdown and a shooting. But will someone die?

Gary killed Rick in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mikey North hints Gary will die

As part of the dramatic week, we see Gary in the woods where he killed and buried Rick.

Kieron tells him to dig his own grave. When asked if Gary fears for his own life, actor Mikey North said: “A good question. I think he’s always tried to be one step ahead.

“You know he’s always got himself out of many a sticky situation down the years, I always say he’s like a cat with nine lives.

“But this is getting pretty drastic now.

“I think the crux of it is when it’s his life at stake, he knew it would always end like this, but when he finds out Kelly’s involved, you know he is willing to die for that girl.

“That’s the start of this story and this is what plays out, he feels more fear when it comes to other people in danger as opposed to himself.”

When Gary finds out Kelly is in danger, Gary realises he needs to help her.

When asked if he fears Kelly reporting him to the police for Rick’s murder, Mikey said: “When they’re up on that roof, he would happily go off that roof for that girl. He genuinely would jump off if it meant saving her. That is his main aim.

“Whether he dies or not is of no consequence to him. He’s just looking to save Kelly.”

Could Gary die?

