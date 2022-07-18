Coronation Street spoilers: Will Kelly be murdered as she’s held to ransom?

Coronation Street teen Kelly Neelan has been kidnapped by her dad Rick‘s former business partner Kieron.

He is demanding £50k from Kelly and Gary to replace what Rick stole from him, or Kelly will be killed.

But will Gary manage to get Kelly free, or is she in serious danger?

Kelly was kidnapped by her dad’s former business partner (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kelly kidnapped

After finding money that her loan shark dad had left behind to her, Kelly wanted it to go to good use, knowing he ripped people off.

Kelly has been finding her dad’s past clients and trying to give money back to them.

Last week Kelly returned money to more of her dad’s clients.

She went to return some money to a man named Ross, but as she left his house, Ross made a phone call.

Later Kelly was seen being locked in a cold, dark cellar.

In tonight’s episode (Monday, July 18 2022) Ross and Kieron came down to the cellar.

Kieron explained that he use to be Rick’s business partner and Rick caused him to lose everything.

Rick ruined a lot of lives (Credit: ITV)

He wanted £50k back to repay what he lost, but Kelly tried to explain she didn’t have they money to give him.

Meanwhile Gary and Maria were concerned to find out Kelly hadn’t returned home and hadn’t spent the night with Aadi, who she was due to go on a date with.

Kerion instructed Kelly to text Gary letting him know she’s okay. But when Gary saw Kelly asked him to let her mum know she’s okay, he realised something was off.

Later Kelly saw Kieron left her phone just outside the room she was being kept in.

She used voice activation to try and call Gary but he didn’t respond.

Kieron saw what she had done and called Gary himself. He demanded £50k if he wanted to see Kelly alive again.

Will she survive?

Gary manages to find Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Gary has a plan to save Kelly

This week Maria heads to the police station, having been summoned by Craig.

Meanwhile Gary has managed to get £24k together in cash and goes off to meet Kieron and Ross in a side street.

He hands the money over, but they make it clear unless he finds the rest of money Kelly’s life will be hell.

However Gary has a plan.

Having put a tracker in the money bag, Gary finds the cellar and reveals to Kelly how he managed to find her.

Kieron arrives with a crowbar (Credit: ITV)

They are just about to escape when an angry Kieron comes in holding a crowbar.

A fight breaks out, but Kelly is horrified when she realises just how far Gary is willing to go to survive.

The next day, Kelly is back at the flat but is still very shaken up from what happened.

She questions Gary about his intention to kill Kieron, but Gary tells her he was just trying to protect her.

Later Kelly goes to see Aadi and apologises for standing him up, explaining something happened.

She says she’d like to try again, but will he give her another chance?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

