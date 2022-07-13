Coronation Street Barlows v Baldwins: What happened in soap’s biggest feud?

The battle of the Barlows v Baldwins dominated Coronation Street storylines for years.

The love triangle between Ken Barlow, his wife Deirdre and his sworn enemy Mike Baldwin was one of the most talked about soap stories ever.

So what was it all about?

Mike and Deirdre’s torrid affair

In 1981, Deirdre married Ken Barlow, who was much older than her and – though we hate to say it – a little bit boring.

So it was no surprise when her head was turned by dashing factory owner Mike Baldwin – someone Ken despised.

Deirdre and Mike had a passionate affair. He wanted her to leave Ken for him, and the nation was gripped as Deirdre confessed all to her husband.

When Mike turned up on the Barlows’ doorstep ready to whisk Deirdre away, it seemed he’d won.

But Ken slammed the door in his face and Deirdre went back to her husband.

The whole nation was on tenterhooks and when Deirdre made her decision, it was even displayed on the scoreboard at Old Trafford where Manchester Utd were playing. It said: Ken 1, Mike 0!

But that was only the beginning of the Barlow v Baldwin feud!

Mike and Susan

In the 1980s, Ken’s daughter Susan – Peter Barlow’s twin sister – came back to Weatherfield.

She promptly fell for Mike Baldwin’s cheeky charms, much to her dad’s disgust.

And Ken was even more furious when Mike and Susan got engaged and then married. He even refused to go to the wedding, until Peter talked him into it.

The marriage eventually fell apart and Susan left Coronation Street.

But much later it was revealed she’d been pregnant when she left and given birth to a son – Adam Barlow.

Ken and Deirdre split

In 1989, Ken started an affair with Wendy Crozier – who’s now returned to the Street.

When Deirdre found out, she was furious and threw him out, saying she had no interest in saving their marriage.

They eventually reunited after Deirdre was released from prison in 1999 – thanks to Mike and Ken working together to Free the Weatherfield One – and they remarried in 2005.

Susan’s return pits Barlows v Baldwins again in Coronation Street

In 2001, Susan came back to Weatherfield with little Adam. But Mike was determined to get to know his son and Susan wasn’t keen.

So she fled Coronation Street, only to die in a car accident.

Adam survived and came back to the cobbles, where Ken and Mike began a vicious custody battle.

Ken and Deirdre were back together by then, though not married. Ken even proposed to Deirdre because he thought them being married would help him get custody of his grandson!

But in the end, Mike won the battle and Adam returned to boarding school in Scotland.

Touching scenes as Mike dies

Mike was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2005. He went downhill and was eventually admitted to hospital suffering from pneumonia.

When his grandson Jamie left him alone in the ward for a while, Mike managed to wander off and he returned to Coronation Street.

Ken found his old enemy, confused and scared in the street. Mike had a heart attack and died in Ken’s arms.

His last words were: “You’re finished, Barlow. Deirdre loves me. She’s mine.”

Sob!

