Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey rushed to hospital on her birthday

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Audrey has a very unhappy birthday when she finds herself in hospital again.

But what is wrong with the Corrie legend? Is Audrey going to be okay?

Audrey is firm on her stance on family meals in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Platt Family meal minus one?

It’s not been the best few weeks for poor Aud with concerns over her drinking reaching fever pitch.

It all culminated in her getting legless, sacking everyone from the barbers and locking herself in. She then had an accident which saw her trapped under a motorbike inside all night.

Brian and Elaine heard her cries for help, just as returning son Stephen swooped in from a taxi to save her.

Audrey ended up in hospital, admitted she needed to cut back on the booze and made up with her family.

But it seems her problems haven’t ended there.

It’s her birthday next week and Gail books a table for a family meal at the bistro.

Audrey’s birthday surprise part 1

It’s an underwhelming celebration for Audrey (Credit: ITV)

Audrey flatly refuses to attend – and we can’t blame her after the last family meal saw her yet another argument with over her money.

David tries to change her mind, telling her if she comes he also has a nice surprise planned. But Audrey is adamant.

Will she relent?

It turns out she does give in and attend the meal.

But she is completely underwhelmed by what the family has planned.

Realising it’s not going well, they take her off for her next birthday surprise.

Surprise number two also isn’t great for Audrey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey’s birthday surprise part 2

Blindfolded Audrey is led into her old salon and is stunned by what they tell her: they’ve signed a rental agreement with Debbie and the salon is Audrey’s again. But is that actually what she wants?

Worried Gail calls her mum later on.

She asks Audrey if all is okay as she didn’t seem herself earlier. Audrey assures her she’s perfectly fine and she just needs a good night’s sleep…

Except that’s a lie.

Why is Audrey in hospital again? (Credit: ITV)

Audrey in hospital again in Coronation Street spoilers

What Aud doesn’t tell her daughter is that she’s lying in a hospital bed.

Why has she been taken to hospital again? What has happened?

And what’s really wrong with Audrey? She’s been acting very out of character of late. Is it really just that she’s fed up with her awful family?

Or is there something else going on? Is Audrey facing a health crisis? And will she recover?

