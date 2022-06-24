Stephen Reid returns to Coronation Street tonight (Friday, June 24 2022) after over 14 years away.

But who is he? Where has he been and who are his parents? And has actor Todd Boyce always played him?

Stephen is back (Credit: ITV)

Who is Stephen Reid in Coronation Street? Who are his parents?

Stephen Reid is the biological son of Audrey Roberts and Geoff Masters.

He is the older half-brother of Gail Rodwell.

Teenager Audrey fell pregnant with Geoff when she was 17, but her father forced her to give up her son.

Stephen was born on February 6 1957 and was adopted by Malcolm and Joyce Reid, who were Audrey’s neighbours.

A few years later they moved to Canada.

Stephen is Audrey’s son and Gail’s half-brother (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

When did Stephen first appear in Coronation Street?

In 1996 Stephen arrived in Weatherfield wanting to get to know his biological mother and meet his sister Gail.

While he was in Weatherfield, Gail’s oldest son Nick was sent to live with Stephen after his relationship with Gail became strained.

Stephen offered Nick a job in Canada which he accepted.

Stephen returned to the cobbles in 2007. He had moved to Italy and came back to Weatherfield to visit Gail and Audrey over Christmas.

When he returned he offered his youngest nephew David a job within his business.

However David’s sister Sarah was furious at this offer and planted ecstasy on David to make it look like he had been doing drugs.

When they were found, Stephen offered the job to Sarah and she planned to move to Milan with her husband Jason and daughter Bethany.

However when Jason found out Sarah set up David, he refused to go.

Stephen returned to Milan with Sarah and Bethany.

Sarah returned to Weatherfield in 2015 to collect Bethany, who had run away to her nan’s house. Bethany orchestrated it so Stephen sacked Sarah, but he did this over the phone and hasn’t been seen on screen since.

However, Gail did go to visit her brother in September of the same year after David, his wife Kylie, and Sarah attempted to cover up the murder of Callum Logan and wanted Gail out of the way.

Stephen offered Sarah the job in Milan (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who plays Stephen in Coronation Street?

Stephen is played by actor Todd Boyce.

He was born on July 1 1961 and was born in Columbus Ohio in the United States.

He trained as an actor in Australia and made his television debut in Aussie soap The Restless Years.

Todd was the original Stephen actor and is reprising his role.

What has Todd Boyce been in?

Todd has been in many TV shows including The Bill, Sherlock, Hollyoaks and Mr Selfridge.

He’s also in films including The Punisher, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, Kick-Ass 2, Everest, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Murder on the Orient Express.

Last year he played Alfred DuPont in The King’s Man, which is the third instalment in the Kingsman film series and a prequel to the first two films.

