Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly finds out the truth about Gary as her life is in danger?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Gary realises something is wrong as Kelly goes missing.

He manages to track her down but when Kelly sees his aggressive behaviour, she’s left with some questions.

Will she find out the truth about her dad?

Gary Windass murdered Rick Neelan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly kidnapped

A few years ago Gary killed loan shark Rick Neelan, who had been harassing him and his loved ones.

Over the years Gary has grown close with Rick’s daughter Kelly.

Kelly currently lives with Gary and his wife Maria and after finding out her dad had died, she was given his money.

However Kelly believes her mum Laura, who died recently, was the one who killed her dad.

Knowing her dad ripped off many of his clients, Kelly has been giving money back to his clients.

But she soon finds herself in trouble when she tries to give money back to a man called Ross.

After visiting Ross, Kelly was locked in a cellar, scared and alone.

Kieron gives Kelly her phone to text Gary (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes Gary and Maria realise that Kelly hasn’t been home all night.

When Aadi reveals to Gary that Kelly went to see another one of her dad’s old clients, Gary panics.

Meanwhile a man named Kieron gives Kelly her phone and tells her to text Gary letting him know she’s alright.

But when Gary gets a text telling him to let her mum know she’s ok, he knows something is not right.

Kieron tells Kelly he wants the rest of her dad’s money and calls Gary from her phone.

He says if he wants to see Kelly alive again, he needs to come up with £50k.

Later Maria goes to the station, having been summoned by Craig.

Gary finds Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Gary finds Kelly

Meanwhile Gary manages to get £24k together in cash and heads off to meet’s Kelly’s kidnappers.

Gary meets up with Kieron and Ross in a side street and hands the money over.

But they make it clear unless he comes up with the rest of the money, Kelly’s life will be hell.

Gary manages to find the cellar where Kelly is being held and forces his way in.

He reveals he put a tracker in the money bag.

Kieron comes in and finds Gary (Credit: ITV)

Kelly finds out the truth?

They’re about to get out of the cellar when Kieron arrives with a crowbar.

A fight ensues, but Kelly is shocked to find out how far Gary is willing to go.

The next day in the flat Kelly questions Gary about him trying to kill Kieron.

But Gary assures her that he was simply protecting her and there was nothing more to it.

Will Kelly get to the truth?

Later Kelly finds Aadi and apologises for standing him up but something happened.

She tells him she wants to try again, but will he give her another chance?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

