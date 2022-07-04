Coronation Street: Original Adam Barlow actor Iain De Caestecker starring in The Control Room

Iain De Caestecker, who played the original Adam Barlow in Coronation Street is set to star in BBC One’s tense new crime drama, The Control Room.

Iain’s first scenes as Adam are airing on Classic Coronation Street on ITV3 at the moment,.

And since leaving the cobbles he’s had quite the rise to fame.

Read more: Coronation Street fan theories on what Spider Nugent is hiding

Gabe’s life is changed forever by one call (Credit: BBC)

What is The Control Room on BBC One about?

The drama follows 999-call handler Gabe. He’s an ordinary man whose life is changed forever when he receives a dramatic call from a woman who seems to know him.

With Gabe under pressure to work out who the woman is, he makes a devastating decision that has shocking consequences.

Gabe, whose story is at the heart of the drama, is played by actor Iain De Caestecker.

“The Control Room is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read,” said Iain.

“I was on the edge of my seat the whole time so I’m thrilled to now be bringing it to life.”

Iain played young Adam Barlow (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Where have you seen Iain before?

34-year-old Iain’s had a long acting career already. He first appeared on the small screen when he was just nine years old.

He’s appeared in dramas including US and Roadkill, and he shot to international fame when he starred as Agent Leo Fitz in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

But soap fans might recognise him as the original Adam Barlow in Coronation Street.

Iain played Adam Barlow before Samuel Robertson did (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

When was Iain De Caestecker in Corrie?

Iain played the young Adam Barlow between 2001 and 2003.

At the time Adam was living in Scotland with his mum, Susan Barlow. She was Ken’s daughter, and Peter Barlow’s twin sister. And her ex-husband was Mike Baldwin – Ken’s nemesis.

Susan had left Weatherfield 12 years earlier after the break-up of her marriage.

But she’d not mentioned to Mike that she’d actually been pregnant with his baby when she left.

Peter, who knew Adam existed, told his dad, Mike found out and Susan brought Adam to Weatherfield to meet his dad for the first time.

After some confrontations between Susan and Mike, she fled back to Scotland with her little boy.

But she didn’t make it too far before she was involved in a terrifying car accident and killed.

Adam was injured but he survived.

When did Iain leave Coronation Street?

After Susan’s death, Adam was involved in a brutal custody battle as his dad Mike and his grandfather Ken fought to keep him.

Mike won, but Adam chose to return to boarding school in Scotland instead.

When he returned in 2003, the role was played by Sam Robertson – who still plays Adam.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Sam Robertson took over the role from Iain (Credit: ITV)

Is Iain De Caestecker married?

Iain keeps his personal life quiet, though he does have an Instagram account where he occasionally shares info about what he’s up to.

He’s got two older brothers and a twin sister called Nicky.

His parents are both doctors and his mother works in public health, meaning she’d have been kept super busy over the last couple of years, dealing with the pandemic.

When is The Control Room on?

The Control Room will be on BBC One later this month, and available on iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.