5 Coronation Street characters that should move to Emmerdale

In soaps like Coronation Street or Emmerdale characters stay in their own worlds – but that should change.

We have a list of Corrie characters who we would love to see in the village.

And here they are…

Sean Tully should swap Coronation Street for Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Sean Tully

Let us be clear – we don’t care where Sean actually goes as long as he leaves Coronation Street.

It was an endless delight when he disappeared off the cobbles and turned up homeless in a tent.

It wasn’t so great when he returned – but if he could just decide to start a new life in Emmerdale then we’d all be much happier.

And if Meena was to happen across him after escaping prison then that’s just the universe’s way of giving us all a sense of justice.

Maria Connor

The merry widow of the cobbles herself, Maria has had a long history of ruining the lives of those around her.

She makes Gail Platt look like an amateur with the way her lovers just drop dead.

Gail had to drag them down the aisle kicking and screaming, Maria only has to give them a come hither look and they drop dead.

And now she’s being stalked – though goodness knows why because she’s as dull as ditchwater.

Perhaps her stalker could follow her and we could all be free?

Gary has been to prison so Emmerdale should be easy (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass

One person who could follow Maria would be Gary.

A housewives favourite, Gary’s the most unlikely double-murderer ever to have walked the cobbles.

He started out as a hero and now he’s just a seedy second hand furniture flogger who gets away with all his crimes.

Well, he might be able to fool the likes of PC Craig Tinker, but PC Harriet Finch would have him banged to rights within about 32 seconds of clapping eyes on him.

Giving Gemma quads has ensured she needs to leave Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Winter

A tiny terraced house with a small backyard is no place for Gemma and her brood of children.

They need space to run around, or at least be seen by other people.

And though we don’t quite know if Emmerdale village is ready to receive the Winter-Brown family, it would be nice to have a family that rivals the Dingles for sheer procreation.

Plus – Gemma and co’s exit would delight a lot of Corrie viewers.

Phill’s time on the cobbles needs to come to an end (Credit: ITV)

Phill Whittaker

Why is he hanging around the cobbles? Fiz has dumped him and doesn’t want anything to do with him and her daughter is actively trying to destroy his life. Any sane man would’ve run a mile.

But perhaps that’s the point and Phill isn’t sane?

While on the cobbles the middle classes are usually villains sooner or later, in Emmerdale they’re more of a mild inconvenience.

So Phill – and his mother Mimi – should fit right in.

