Mimi in Coronation Street certainly made her mark the last time she appeared on the cobbles.

We first met her on Friday, December 3, but who is Phill’s formidable mum?

Who plays her? And is she coming back to Corrie?

Mimi arrived with a chip on her shoulder (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list for 2022 – meet them all here!

When did Mimi appear in Coronation Street?

Fiz and Phill had been seeing each other since last summer and she first met his mum when Phill came to stay as his boiler was being fixed.

Mimi arrived in Weatherfield with her dog Coco and a huge chip on her shoulder.

She immediately fussed over her boy, making plans for a huge birthday party for him and ordering hideous party dresses for Fiz, Hope and Ruby to wear.

Fiz felt thoroughly unsupported by Phill in the face of his mother, and confided her hurt in Tyrone.

Although she managed to get through the party (wearing her own clothes!), Mimi soon revealed her surprise present to Phill was that she was moving to Weatherfield.

Tyrone could see Fiz’s discomfort and dragged Mimi into the kitchen to deliver a few home truths about her behaviour towards Fiz.

When they went back into the party, Mimi was mortified to realise she left her microphone on.

Phill took Fiz’s side and sent his mother packing.

Phill get rid of Mimi, but she’ll be back (Credit: ITV)

Is Mimi returning to Coronation Street?

Fiz and Phill have been going from strength to strength.

Despite a mini-break-up over his lies about John Stape, Fiz forgave him and the couple got engaged.

They are planning a very quick wedding, with the big day only a matter of weeks away.

And Fiz is left upset when she finds out Mimi is available to attend and wants to help plan it!

Fiz is adamant that while Phill’s mother can come to the celebrations, she is having nothing to do with the planning.

So it looks like we’ll be seeing Mimi again very soon.

But has she changed? Or will she be making it her mission to ensure her son doesn’t marry Fiz?

Fiz does not want her wedding ruined (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Phill’s mum Mimi in Coronation Street?

Mimi is played by Margot Leicester. 72-year old Margot is married to director David Thacker.

Margot has had numerous stage and TV roles.

Margot has been in Doctors, Holby City and Casualty (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey dead after horror accident?

What has Margot Leicester been in?

She has made multiple appearances in Holby City, Doctors and The Bill as different characters.

Margot played Rita Blade in TV series Harbour Lights in 1999 and Dr Wellington in Peak Practise in 1997.

She has also had roles in Casualty, Waking the Dead, Midsomer Murders, Law and Order: UK, Heartbeat.

In 2017 she played Camilla in the TV film King Charles III.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Mimi’s return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.