OPINION: Coronation Street: Fiz, you need to remember how awful Tyrone is

On Coronation Street Fiz Stape has never been the sharpest knife in the drawer.

But she’s really blunted herself down this time and we don’t think we can keep our mouths shut anymore.

Fiz needs to remember what Tyrone did to her (Credit: ITV)

The knicker stitcher is somehow considering taking Tyrone Dobbs back.

She’s got a new posh house with possible villain Phill Whittaker and is living the dream.

And yet she insists on making doe eyes at her cheating ex who humiliated her with a woman half her age.

Read more: Coronation Street: 5 dark theories on Phill Whittaker

Fiz gave Tyrone the best years of her life – and in return he knocked up an eyelash curler.

It’s just not on and yes, she might have landed on her feat – unlike Tyrone who landed on his back, and then his face, but it’s enough.

He hurt her deeply.

Coronation Street: Fiz needs to snap out of it

She was totally devastated and broken by the humiliation and pain he put her through. Not that anyone would know it from how she is now.

Fiz might forgive but she should never forget. Never!

We have to acknowledge that Fiz does have terrible taste in men.

And there’s plenty of proof.

Fiz needs to drastically raise her standards in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Most women would leave a man who had an affair with a much younger woman but not Fiz.

She didn’t even leave John Stape after he kidnapped that much younger woman and held her captive in an attic.

And frankly it took her long enough to accept what a monster John was.

Read more: Coronation Street: Sally Dynevor hints she could be quitting soap

So you’d think she’d learn and not forgive Tyrone so easily – who knows, Alina could be in an attic for all she knows!

But it is time for Fiz to remember what Tyrone did to her and raise her standards.

Goodness knows someone has to on the cobbles.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.