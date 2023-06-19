Royal fans spot hidden message behind George, Charlotte and Louis’ Trooping the Colour outfits

The Trooping the Colour ceremony took place over the weekend, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stealing the show.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children travelled to the ceremony in a carriage with mother Kate and step-grandmother Queen Camilla.

Clearly aware all eyes would be on them, Charlotte was quick to keep her brothers in line. She told tales on George for wiping his sneeze on his trousers and told Louis to sit up straight. However, were the royal family sending a more subliminal message with the outfits the youngsters wore on the day? Some royal fans think so…

The family appeared to have made a nod to the colours of the Welsh flag with their outfits (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

The youngsters were on their best behaviour at the event as they rode alongside their mother and step-grandmother. They waved to onlookers from their carriage, watched the parade intently and waved – and saluted – from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The Wales family are wearing green, white and red – colours of the Welsh flag!

George and Louis wore navy suits and red ties, with Louis teaming his with a pair of striking red shorts. Charlotte, meanwhile, wore a white dress with red detailing. The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in a green dress. And, when the quartet came together, royal fans were quick to spot what they saw as a hidden message.

William and Kate were, of course, made Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. And, as a result of their new titles, some thought the Waleses’ outfit choices were a nod to the country and its flag.

Little Prince Louis was up to his usual antics at the Trooping the Colour this weekend (Credit: Cover Image)

‘I adore the attention to detail’

One fan commented: “The Wales family co-ordinated their clothing with red and white motifs, in reference to the Welsh flag.”

Another added: “I just adore the attention to detail, the Wales family are wearing green, white and red, colours of the Welsh flag.” A third commented: “I thought the same!”

Others admitted they were thrilled to see the trio at the King’s birthday parade. One said: “The Wales children are precious!!!” Another added: “George looks happy, Charlotte looks beautiful and Louis is always being himself.”

Did the gang pay homage to the Welsh flag? (Credit: Pexels)

Royals missing from Trooping the Colour

A number of members of the royal family were missing from the celebrations.

Mike and Zara Tindall headed to the Isle of Wight festival, where they were spotted canoodling. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed in California amid reports they weren’t invited to attend.

Prince Andrew didn’t attend either. And he is said to be “depressed” after being left off the guest list today’s (June 19) Order of the Garter event.

