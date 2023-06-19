The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, is “completely lost and depressed” after being snubbed from a major royal event, according to an expert.

The disgraced prince will reportedly be nowhere to be seen during the Order of the Garter procession today.

The Duke of York snubbed from major royal event

Today will see the Order of the Garter procession take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle. However, the Duke of York will not be involved.

Now, royal expert Ingrid Seward has claimed that Andrew is “completely lost and depressed” after his snubbing from the event.

Ingrid confessed on GB News today that she does have some sympathy for the royal with regard to his snubbing. “Remember, he’s never known anything else other than military and royal. And he’s not adaptable. He’s not popular. And therefore, he hasn’t been able to find anything else in his life, a far as we know.”

She then continued, saying: “So he really is in a gilded cage and unable to do really anything and I do have a smidgen of sympathy for him.”

The Duke of York ‘completely lost’ and ‘depressed’

Ingrid then went on to suggest that Andrew doesn’t know what he’s done wrong. “So I do feel, I do think he’s completely lost and I’m sure he’s probably very, very depressed,” she then added.

“Especially seeing all his family riding at the Trooping [of the Colour] on Saturday when only a few years before he was doing the same thing,” she then continued.

“Andrew is very entitled and this is part of his problem,” she then said. She then said that he will be at the Garter lunch later today.

“I think Charles is actually protecting him,” he said. “Cos if he walked down the castle to St George’s chapel in the garter ceremony today, he could be booed – it would just not look right. So he cannot be seen, but he’s still there.”

“Andrew really has to find some sort of life for himself,” she then added.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

William and Kate dealt fresh blow by Andrew

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has dealt William and Kate with a fresh blow. It’s recently been reported that the King has been attempting to evict Andrew from his home at the Royal Lodge. However, Andrew is refusing to budge.

It is believed that if Andrew were to move, Kate and William would move in to the Royal Lodge. However, it doesn’t appear as though this will be happening anytime soon now.

“The Palace originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers,” a source told OK!.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there. However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge.”

