Princess Charlotte’s remark to Kate about Prince George as she ‘grasses’ on her big brother

Princess Charlotte has been caught laying down the law over Prince George after ‘grassing’ her big brother in to mum Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour this weekend.

The Princess, eight, has previously been seen checking on the behaviour of her younger brother Prince Louis, whose well known for his antics at public events. But at the King’s birthday parade this weekend, Princess Charlotte was caught telling on big brother Prince George, nine.

The three siblings were riding in a carriage together alongside the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla.

Princess Charlotte was keeping her brothers in check at the ceremony (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte lays down the law over Prince George

As the carriage carrying the royals was heading into Buckingham Palace, the boys were getting a little angsty and Charlotte was already seen keeping little brother Louis in check. Body language expert Judi James claimed: “Charlotte told Louis to sit up. Kate leaned forward to straighten his tie. It’s very sweet to see how he responds quickly to orders from his sister.”

It appears Prince Louis is used to the authority of his sister. Judi added to Fabulous: “The minute Charlotte told him to sit up in his seat he pulled up straight away with no murmur of dissent or argument.”

Mum, George wiped it on his trousers.

But lipreader Jeremy Freeman told the Daily Star it was a sneeze from Prince George that led his sister to lay down the law. At one point, Prince George was seen sneezing into his hands. Mum Kate replied: “Bless you”. But it appears Charlotte didn’t let the interaction end there. Instead, she ‘grassed’ on her big brother.

Jeremy claimed Charlotte told Kate: “Mum, George wiped it on his trousers.” It wasn’t clear what Kate’s response to Charlotte’s tattle tale was. But mum-of-three Kate was seen giving the children a “warning” in the carriage.

Princess Kate was seen ‘warning’ her children (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate’s warning to children

While Prince William and King Charles rode in on horseback, the Princess of Wales was seen giving a warning to her children as they rode in the carriage.

According to Jeremy, Kate told her children: “Do not look behind whilst on the coach.” However, as the camera panned to the children, Charlotte was said to have defied her mum’s orders as the young royal continued to look behind.

Royal fans gush at children’s behaviour

Despite all the talk about the behaviour of the children, many royal fans gushed about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

His parents should be very proud.

One royal fan wrote: “So proud of Prince George how he handled his sneeze. Very nice manners. He conducted himself very maturely for a young boy. His parents should be very proud.” Another fan wondered: “I wonder if he is allergic to horses like his mum!”

A third person added: “Don’t know what is being said but you can tell by the excitement in the voices that these kids are cherished.”

