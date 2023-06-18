Princess Charlotte’s ‘telling off’ to Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour carriage ride

Princess Charlotte gave her younger brother Prince Louis a ‘telling off’ during Trooping the Colour, according to experts.

The eight-year-old royal apparently took charge during their carriage ride when her little brother began to slouch.

Body language expert Judi James says Princess Charlotte ‘mimicked’ her mum Princess Kate to keep Prince Louis in line.

Princess Charlotte apparently ‘told off’ Prince Louis during their carriage ride (Credit BBC)

Judi told The Sun’s Fabulous: “Charlotte told Louis to sit up while Kate leaned forward to straighten his tie. It’s very sweet to see how he responds quickly to orders from his sister.

“The minute Charlotte told him to sit up in his seat he pulled up straight away with no murmur of dissent or argument.”

Princess Kate travelled in the royal carriage with Queen Camilla, Charlotte, Louis and their elder brother, Prince George. It came as King Charles celebrated his first Trooping the Colour since being crowned.

They were then joined by the King, Prince William and fellow senior royals on the balcony for a Royal Airforce flypast.

The senior royals delighted fans during a balcony appearance (Credit: BBC)

Prince ‘Mischief’ Louis

But once again, it was five-year-old Prince Louis who stole the show.

Louis is loved by the nation for his cheeky antics and he certainly didn’t disappoint. While still in the carriage, he held his nose and stuck out his tongue after getting a whiff of all the accompanying horses.

Then, once on the balcony, he held his hands over his ears before doing a double fist pump.

Louis stole the show during the Royal Airforce flypast (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Louis puffed his cheeks out and roared as the planes flew overhead. Royal fans will remember familiar scenes at the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last summer.

Judi also noticed how, at the King’s Trooping the Colour on Saturday, both the Prince and Princess of Wales made subtle gestures to calm their children.

“Louis turned to his mother in excitement during the flypast and his behaviour got the reward of a beaming smile from her and an affectionate approval gesture as she stroked his hair,” she added.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans also spotted a sweet moment between Princess Charlotte and her grandfather.

King Charles apologised to Princess Charlotte as he accidentally knocked her (Credit: BBC)

The school girl had ducked under the King’s outstretched arm as she took position on the balcony. But at that moment, he lowered his arm and accidentally knocked her.

He was then seen gently patting Charlotte’s back as he seemingly apologised to his granddaughter.

One fan tweeted: “Aw he is such a good grandpa!”

Another gushed: “King Charles has a soft spot for Princess Charlotte.”

