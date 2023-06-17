King Charles ‘apologises’ to Princess Charlotte amid claims his behaviour is ‘different to during the coronation’

King Charles ‘apologised’ to Princess Charlotte during the Trooping the Colour celebrations earlier today (Saturday June 17).

The monarch, his sister Princess Anne, youngest brother Prince Edward, and son Prince William all saddled up for the King’s official birthday celebrations.

Members of the royal family line up on Buckingham Palace balcony to take in the flypast during Trooping the Colour celebrations (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Trooping the Colour news

They rode on horseback from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade in central London for the military spectacle. It also marked the first time a monarch had ridden a horse during the ceremony since 1986.

But after the royals all returned to the Palace to observe the flypast from the balcony, fans noticed a touching and personal interaction in among the pomp and circumstance between the King and his eldest granddaughter.

Furthermore, the moment came amid claims from some of those watching at home who reckoned King Charles‘ behaviour was ‘different’ to how it had been during the coronation at the start of May.

King Charles appeared to lightly brush Princess Charlotte with his arm (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What happened between King Charles and Princess Charlotte?

The King and Queen Camilla were the first royals out on the balcony, waving to the assembled crowd. Their relatives soon followed with Prince Louis briefly spotted peeping through the gap in between his grandfather and Camilla.

But Charlotte was one step ahead of her younger sibling, moving around King Charles in order to take her position.

Charlotte passed under her grandfather’s outstretched arm, which he lowered without apparently realising anyone was nearby.

And so his arm came down lightly on Charlotte’s head – with the King’s subsequent gestures making it appear as if he was apologising.

The King also placed a comforting hand on Charlotte’s left shoulder. But her beaming smile indicated she wasn’t put out in the slightest by the tap on her head.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, supporters gushed about the bond between the two royals.

King Charles reaches out to Princess Charlotte, seemingly apologising (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How fans reacted to King Charles and Princess Charlotte

One fan who observed the exchange reflected: “King Charles has a soft spot for Charlotte.”

While someone else claimed on the social media platform: “He adores those children.”

“Aw he is such a good grandpa,” gushed another well-wisher.

Cute little moment between King Charles and his Granddaughter, Princess Charlotte ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/x5knoOJQfF — Isa (@isaguor) June 17, 2023

Another user, referring to a separate instance of contact, asked: “Did he just tickle her?”

Charles and Camila look a lot more relaxed on the balcony than they did at the coronation.

And yet another person said that, in their opinion: “Charles and Camila look a lot more relaxed on the balcony than they did at the coronation. Charlotte is adorable.”

Read more: His Royal Mischief! Prince Louis owns Trooping the Colour with his cheeky antics

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.