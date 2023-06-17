His Royal Mischief! Prince Louis owns Trooping the Colour with his cheeky antics

Prince Louis melted hearts at Trooping the Colour as he stole the show at a royal occasion once again today.

The five-year-old made his way to Horse Guards Parade from Buckingham Palace on Saturday (June 17) in a carriage. He travelled alongside his royal siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as his mother Princess Kate, and Queen Camilla. His father Prince William and grandfather King Charles rode ahead on horseback.

And those watching the ceremony at home who were hoping for another instalment of hijinks from the young royal while he was on display were not disappointed.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte travel in a carriage with their mother Kate Middleton and Camilla (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

Louis was dressed similarly to his nine-year-old brother George for the occasion. They wore matching navy suits, white shirts and red ties – but Louis was kitted out in red shorts while George was in trousers.

Charlotte, eight, was also smart in a a white dress with red trimming. But cameras also picked up on other aspects of Louis’ appearance beyond what he wearing. He was also snapped holding his nose, pulling faces, pointing at the sky and fiddling with his hair during the carriage ride.

Soldiers on display for Trooping the Colour (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Royal fans react to Prince Louis on social media

Supporters anticipated they would be entertained by Louis as soon as he popped up in front of TV cameras.

“Anyone else watching #TroopingtheColour but also watching to see what #PrinceLouis gets up to?” one fan pondered on social media.

Another celebrated” “It’s Prince Louis time!”

Prince Louis just makes me smile every time I see his little face!

“Prince Louis just makes me smile every time I see his little face!” someone else posted. “Managing to steal show all the time!”

And yet another tweeted, adding a laughing emoji to their words: “Prince Louis will always be the star of Trooping the Colour.”

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte listen as Queen Camilla addresses them (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘The Prince of Memes’

Before too long, a pic showing Louis wrinkling his nose – probably understandable with so many horses about – was being shared on Twitter.

“Prince Louis, the Prince of Memes,” one user declared him as they quote-tweeted a photo with the caption: “I think we have a horse situation.”

“Prince Louis can always be relied upon to be Prince Louis,” insisted someone else.

While someone else jokingly insisted: “Prince Louis will always be the mood!”

Princess Charlotte Prince George and Prince Louis all looking amazing at The Trooping of Colour #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceGeorge #PrinceLouis #TroopingtheColour pic.twitter.com/FHo24aQRGR — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) June 17, 2023

Louis bright clothing and his confident strolling ahead of his brother and sister at one point also thrilled fans.

“Prince George looks handsome in a full blue suit, while Prince Louis is sporting cute red shorts,” one person observed.

“Prince Louis’ wee red shorts! Stop it. I can’t handle the cute!” gushed another.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrived #TroopingtheColour 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3ob7ayEfn2 — O kingdom 🎊🤍🎊 (@omabelllll) June 17, 2023

Another person reacted: “The boss baby leading the pack!’

“Notice #PrinceLouis goes ahead and suddenly realised big brother must take the lead!” tweeted someone else.

And another admirer added: “I love the vibes that Prince Louis is giving in this!”

