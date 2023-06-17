King Charles ‘not in control’ during Trooping the Colour concerned royal fans claim

Royal fans expressed concerns for King Charles as he took to his horse for Trooping the Colour in London today.

The monarch took to the saddle for the occasion on Saturday (June 17) morning, the first celebration of his official birthday as King.

It was the first time in more than 30 years the monarch has ridden on horseback for the parade since 1986.

However, while many observers delighted at seeing King Charles take part in the military spectacle, some social media users expressed concerns for his safety.

King Charles progresses down The Mall on his horse (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Trooping the Colour news

King Charles was accompanied by the royal Colonels – which include Prince William and Princess Anne – as he made his way down The Mall.

Behind them, a carriage conveyed Queen Camilla and Princess Kate – as well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – to Horse Guards Parade in St James’s Park.

Many of those watching at home were stunned to see the King in such an unfamiliar situation, with one Twitter user pondering: “Have to say it….. that does not look like Charles on the horse.”

Other eagle-eyed fans spotted the King reassuring his horse at points. But some were not reassured themselves about how well the horse was coping with the ceremony amid other claims suggesting the King was having a “shocker”.

Watch out for what’s piling up in the road! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How royal fans reacted to King Charles on his horse

“Charles’ horse looks a bit lively #TroopingtheColour,” one social media user pondered.

Another person agreed: “#TroopingtheColour That horse Charles is on seems a bit flighty.”

“King Charles’ horse seems a little antsy!” chipped in a third.

And a fourth onlooker also concurred: “King Charles seems to have a feisty horse at the Trooping the Colour parade today!”

Someone else, meanwhile, admitted they were amused as they added a laughing emoji to their post claiming the King had “a horse that don’t want to play”.

Additionally, another person sounded a note of caution as they warned: “King Charles’ horse looks a bit frisky, hope it doesn’t throw him off!”

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte travel in a carriage with their mother Kate Middleton and Camilla (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Not in control’

Other fans indicated they felt the King’s horse may not have been reacting to instructions.

“Watching King Charles III horse misbehaving and have his own fun… #TroopingtheColour,” one tweeted.

Another wrote: “Charles having a shocker on his horse.”

A third claimed it appeared to their eyes at one point that the horse ‘almost kicked Charles off’. But this was clearly an exaggeration.

The horse looked totally uncomfortable.

Nonetheless, another person suggested: “Charles better get in the carriage next year because him on the horse looked totally uncomfortable and not in control.”

King Charles salutes (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

But this wasn’t a position shared by everyone watching. Others felt the King was “doing a great job”.

“He is doing remarkably well with his horse, who seems a little frisky with the noises etc. King Charles is calming the horse down like the expert horseman he is,” one tweeter posted.

And another added: “King Charles doing a great job with his tense young horse. He is of course an expert horseman.”

