The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue today (June 3), but details of perhaps the cutest moment from the first day of the celebrations have now been revealed.

Royal watchers looked on in delight as the royal family appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony yesterday following the Trooping the Colour.

The event culminated in a flypast over the capital, with the Queen stood next to her great-grandson Prince Louis.

The noise of the planes overhead got too much for Louis at one point (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Louis’ chat with the Queen at Jubilee

Little Louis was seen pulling an array of playful faces as the planes flew overhead.

He was also captured on camera having a good old chat with the Queen.

And now a lipreader has revealed just what the little prince was asking the monarch.

According to the Mirror the young royal had a rather pressing question for his great-grandmother.

Are the Red Arrows coming?

Lipreader Jeremy Freeman revealed Louis asked the Queen: “Are the Red Arrows coming?”

The monarch dryly replied: “I hope so.”

When the Red Arrows did show up and painted the sky red, white and blue, Louis’ excitement seemed to peak as the youngster exclaimed: “Yes yes yes.”

The Queen also pointed the planes out to Louis and told him: “There it is.”

The excited youngster then said: “Oh Red Arrows – whoah!”

Prince Louis had a pressing question for the Queen (Credit: YouTube)

Louis brings out ‘childlike excitement’ in the Queen

The royal family enjoyed another exchange when the planes roared over Buckingham Palace.

As Prince Louis covered his ears to muffle the noise, the Queen expressed her delight at seeing the display.

Duchess Kate was said to comment that the display was “amazing”, while Princess Charlotte said “wow”.

Kate also laughed as she urged husband Prince William to look at their young son.

Body language expert Judi James also told the paper that the display of affection between the Queen and Prince Louis shows that they share a close bond.

And, she added, that Prince Louis’ enthusiasm appeared to bring out a “childlike excitement” in the Queen too.

