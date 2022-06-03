Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first joint public appearance in the UK since stepping down as senior royals as they attended the Jubilee Thanksgiving service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined other royals including Prince William and wife Kate and Prince Charles and wife Camilla at the Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral today (June 3).

The couple returned to the UK earlier this week to take part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

While they kept a low profile at Trooping the Colour, the couple were all smiles as they arrived at the cathedral today.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their way to their seats (Credit: BBC)

Prince Harry and Meghan at Jubilee Thanksgiving service

The couple arrived hand-in-hand as the sunshine shone down on the capital.

Meghan looked beautiful in a cream coat dress with oversized collar and matching wide-brimmed hat.

Read more: Piers Morgan slammed over ‘disrespectful’ Thanksgiving service comments as Queen pulls out

Prince Harry, meanwhile, looked smart in a morning suit complete with medals on the lapel.

Clergy greet Harry and Meghan at the Thanksgiving service (Credit: BBC)

Fans were thrilled to see the couple in attendance.

One said: “Harry and Meghan have arrived!”

Another added: “The crowds are cheering for Harry and Meghan!”

“I hope Harry and Meghan can return to the UK and be part of Royal Family again one day for good,” said a third.

Her Majesty the Queen wasn’t in attendance at the event after experiencing “some discomfort” at Trooping the Colour.

As a result, Prince Charles stepped in for his mother today.

The event is Harry and Meghan’s first public engagement since they stepped down (Credit: BBC)

The Queen finally meets Lilibet

However, it’s been reported that the monarch has finally met her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana.

The tot turns one tomorrow (June 4) and met the Queen at a private lunch in Windsor after the Trooping the Colour.

It’s thought other senior royals were also at the gathering.

Read more: Prince George concerns royal watchers with appearance on balcony

Meghan’s pal Omid Scoobie reported on the meeting – and he said that we shouldn’t expect to see any pictures of the meeting.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: “Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen and of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.