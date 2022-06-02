Prince George concerns royal watchers with appearance on Palace balcony

While royal watchers were thrilled to see the Queen take to the balcony at Buckingham Palace for her Platinum Jubilee, great grandson Prince George really captured everyone’s attention.

The eldest child of William and Catherine troubled fans as he pulled a series of faces while watching the flypast and staring out into the crowds.

Despite what this pictures suggests, the royal children seemed happy to be there! (Credit: BBC)

Prince George at the Platinum Jubilee

The poor boy was seemingly struggling with the sunlight, as he continually squinted.

And many royal supporters were begging for someone to help him.

One pleaded: “Poor Prince George has been squinting through all that.. give him some cute sunglasses like his Granny was wearing!”

Another noted: “Prince George looks like he needs sunglasses.”

Others were concerned that he actually needs his eyes testing.

One wrote on Twitter: “Please someone get Prince George some glasses. It is OBVIOUS he perpetually squints because he cannot see clearly. I was the same at a similar age.”

Another posted: “Prince George’s face on the balcony” – accompanied by anxious face emojis.

The Queen and Prince Charles chat on the balcony at the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the Queen looked relaxed and happy as she chatted with her eldest son, Prince Charles, after emerging onto the balcony.

She casually rested one hand on a walking stick as she waved to the crowds with her other.

There was a lot more room on the balcony than previous momentous occasions, as that honour at the Platinum Jubilee was restricted to working royals.

And Prince George – alongside siblings Charlotte and Louis, of course!

As had been reported, Prince Andrew was missing.

There was also no balcony appearance from Harry and Meghan, however the couple are definitely in attendance – and Meghan was glimpsed laughing with some of the children behind the scenes.

The Duchess of Cambridge was a glorious vision in white as she stood behind her three children – who at times looked like they’d prefer to have been riding their bikes.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked a vision in white (Credit: BBC)

What did you think of Prince George on the balcony?