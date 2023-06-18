Princess Kate’s ‘warning’ to children George, Charlotte and Louis during Trooping the Colour

Princess Kate reportedly issued a warning to her children George, Charlotte and Louis at Trooping the Colour.

On Saturday (June 18) the famous family was in attendance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony to celebrate the monarch’s birthday. But proud mum Kate was left issuing a warning to her children – and one of them didn’t seem to listen.

The royals attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Credit: BBC)

Princess Kate at Trooping the Colour

For the big day, Kate was joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they rode to Buckingham Palace. Prince William and King Charles rode ahead on horseback.

The three kids were also seen waving and smiling – but apparently, they received a rather strong warning about their behaviour. According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, Kate told her children: “Do not look behind whilst on the coach.”

However, as the camera panned to the children – Charlotte was said to have defied her mum’s orders. The young royal continued to look behind.

Louis melts hearts with Kate

It comes after Prince Louis also melted hearts at the event. Louis was dressed similarly to his nine-year-old brother George for the occasion. They wore matching navy suits, white shirts and red ties – but Louis was kitted out in red shorts while George was in trousers. Charlotte, eight, was also smart in a white dress with red trimming.

Riding in the carriage, Louis was also snapped holding his nose, pulling faces, pointing at the sky and fiddling with his hair during the carriage ride. Fans anticipated they would be entertained by Louis as soon as he popped up in front of TV cameras.

Apparently Kate had to issue a warning to the kids (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans react to Kate Middleton’s son Louis

“Anyone else watching Trooping the Colour but also watching to see what Prince Louis gets up to?” one fan pondered on social media. Another celebrated: “It’s Prince Louis time!”

“Prince Louis just makes me smile every time I see his little face!” someone else posted. “Managing to steal show all the time!”

Elsewhere, according to a body language expert, Louis was given a little telling off by his sister Charlotte during the carriage procession. Judi James told The Sun’s Fabulous: “Charlotte told Louis to sit up while Kate leaned forward to straighten his tie. It’s very sweet to see how he responds quickly to orders from his sister. The minute Charlotte told him to sit up in his seat he pulled up straight away with no murmur of dissent or argument.”

Royal fans loved seeing all three of the royal kids out for the celebrations. One person gushed on Twitter: “So cute these kids are very happy kids, well behaved. Love Charlotte’s missing teeth, she’s so beautiful. Look at Louis, his face says love all over it and George is well on his way to be King, he is such a handsome young man. Looks like they all are having fun.”

Another wrote: “This is clearly a family that spends time together, and is close. Louis steals the show, as usual, but I love Charlotte and George’s looks of love, as well.”

