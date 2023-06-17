Queen Camilla’s Trooping the Colour appearance in surprise overshadowing of Princess Kate’s

Today marks Trooping the Colour – the event celebrating the official birthday of the British King or Queen.

The recently crowned King Charles III celebrates his birthday on 14th November. However, like his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the king also has a summer ceremony.

This is to ensure warmer weather – and judging by the June sunshine, it’s been a good call.

The parade sees all the major British royals to be in attendance, with all eyes on Queen Camilla.

Trooping the Colour: Queen Camilla outfit

The 75-year-old chose a very special outfit for the event.

Breaking from tradition, where guests would wear a smart dress, the Queen opted for a red silk coat dress by Fiona Clare.

Camilla wore a very unique outfit for the event (Credit: Sky)

Finishing the outfit is a unique black hat, which boasted a feather plume.

However, viewers watching at home were quick to mock the Queen for her sartorial choices, with many joking she was dressed as a Grenadier Guard.

“Omggg Camilla really what a huge fail!” one person wrote on Twitter. “She really looks so bad I can’t wait for the memes. Really really bad choice.”

“Is Camilla in cosplay?” joked a second.

Omggg Camilla really what a huge fail!

Another viewer believed Camilla and Kate, who sat beside her in the parade, should have swapped outfits.

“It should be big hat on Camilla, little hat on Kate,” they wrote.

“That hat was inspired by a bearskin,” said another.

Not everyone was a fan of Camilla’s hat (Credit: Sky News)

However, Camilla’s unique dress and hat was a deliberate choice by the Queen.

The outfit was deliberately made to look like that of a Grenadier Guard, as the parade marked the new role as Colonel of the Grenadier guards.

Ongoing coronation celebrations

She may have only been coronated last month, but Queen Camilla is no stranger to eschewing tradition.

Attending the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival earlier this week, Camilla reportedly left guests feeling ‘awkward’ amid a ‘chaotic’ break of protocol.

Camilla greeted some famous friends which she arrived at the event, including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Joanna Lumley and Gyles Brandreth, who all proceeded to curtsey and bow to the Queen.

Camilla doesn’t mind breaking tradition (Credit: Splash News)

But Camilla broke protocol because, as she knows the trio well, she kissed them very quickly on the cheek and halted their curtsies.

In other Queen Camilla news, she will join King Charles in another coronation celebration. The King and Queen will embark on a week-long visit to Scotland to mark their second coronation celebration. On Wednesday, July 5, King Charles will receive the Honours of Scotland at a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Prince William and Princess Kate will also attend the events in Scotland, which will feature a people’s procession on the Royal Mile.

In a statement, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the coronation.”

Read more: Proof Queen Camilla has ‘finally won over the public’