Heartbreaking insight into ’struggling’ Queen’s final days shared by her friend

A heartbreaking insight into the final days of Queen Elizabeth has been revealed by a friend.

The Queen died last September at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle. Now a friend of the late monarch has claimed that the Queen’s eyesight and hearing had deteriorated in her final days.

Despite appointing Liz Truss as Prime Minister just a couple of days before her death, the friend has also claimed that the Queen was facing difficulty with concentration.

Final days of Queen Elizabeth

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the friend alleged: “For the last years of her life, certainly from when her husband died [in April 2021], the Queen was in a lot of pain. In the final months, of course, it got very much worse.”

The friend then revealed the “titanic effort” it took for the Queen to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony one last time. “By the time of the Platinum Jubilee [June 2022], she couldn’t see very much, she couldn’t hear very much, and she was easily confused.

“She barely moved from her apartments in Windsor Castle. Appearing on the balcony for the Jubilee required a titanic effort.”

Gyles Brandreth on the Queen’s death

Royal author Gyles Brandreth previously claimed that the Queen was suffering from bone cancer when she died. However, her death certificate states that she died of “old age”.

He wrote in the Daily Mail: “I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life. The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly.

“Currently, there is no known cure, but treatment — including medicines to help regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent the weakening of the bones — can reduce the severity of its symptoms and extend the patient’s survival by months or two to three years.”

Announcement of the Queen’s death

Announcing the Queen’s death, Buckingham Palace stated: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

This came after their previous statement earlier on in the day, which read: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral. ”

On the the day of her death, many members of the royal family rushed to Balmoral to be by her side. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also extended their stay in the UK to attend Her Majesty’s funeral.

