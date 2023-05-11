Proof Queen Camilla has ‘finally won over the public’

Proof Queen Camilla has finally won over the British public is evidenced by online searches, research suggests.

The wife of King Charles was crowned herself during last weekend’s (Saturday May 6) coronation at Westminster Abbey.

However, over the past week, one particular indicator of interest in Queen Camilla‘s name rocketed as her regal status was confirmed.

Google searches concerning Queen Camilla have shot up (Credit: BBC)

Queen Camilla news

Surprisingly, with crowns central to the occasion, research indicates Google searches about another sparkling adornment on display came in for more enquiries online.

Indeed, according to data analysis from customised jewellery experts at Glamira, searches for ‘Camilla necklace’ soared by 2,400%.

That means the term received the highest number of searches in comparison to other items of jewellery worn by the royal family at the coronation.

Additionally, it is claimed nearly 16,000 tweets in the past week mentioned Queen Camilla’s jewellery.

Did you have a Google about Queen Camilla and the necklace she was wearing? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Queen Camilla necklace at the coronation

Known as the Coronation necklace, it was first presented to Queen Victoria in 1858. It was subsequently worn by Queen Elizabeth for her own coronation in 1953. Additionally, the Queens Consort Alexandra (1902) and Mary (1911) also wore it.

The necklace holds 25 graduated brilliant cut diamonds and features a 22.48 carat pendant called the Lahore Diamond. According to the Royal Collection Trust, the diamonds in the coronation necklace come from Queen Victoria’s collection of jewellery.

A matching pair of earrings accompanies the necklace. They are made from cushion studs with two pear-shaped diamonds suspended from each. However, Queen Camilla wore her own diamond drop earrings for the occasions. Furthermore, this stimulated an increase of 1700% in searches for ‘Camilla earrings’.

By comparison the Princess of Wales’ earrings led to an 800% surge for ‘Kate earrings’. And the search term ‘Kate tiara’ came in for a 1,400%. Jewellery worn by Princess Charlotte also stimulated a rise in searches, with her headpiece bringing about a 1,250% leap in for ‘Princess Charlotte tiara’.

The crown Queen Camilla wore however was originally designed for Queen Mary to wear at George V’s coronation. It features more than 2,000 diamonds, and was also reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds.

Royal family fans were very interested in what Queen Camilla was wearing last weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Most popular item of jewellery from the coronation’

A Glamira spokesperson commented: “With over 20 million Brits tuning in to watch the King’s coronation on Saturday, there was bound to be many people admiring the glamorous jewellery worn by the royal family. However, it’s interesting to see that the most popular item of jewellery from the day was the necklace worn by Camilla.

Perhaps it is a sign that the public are more accepting?

“On top of this, Camilla’s necklace proved more popular than Kate’s earrings, which were once Diana’s. Perhaps it is a sign that the public are more accepting, particularly now that she has been crowned as Queen?”

