King Charles and Camilla facing fresh blow after coronation as fans refuse to call her Queen

Camilla and King Charles are facing a fresh blow as some royal fans are refusing to call her Queen following the coronation.

All eyes were on 74-year-old Charles and 75-year-old Camilla on Saturday (May 6) when the two were officially crowned and given their new official titles as King and Queen. But it appears that Camilla’s new title hasn’t gone down with some fans – who are claiming it was “against the late Queen’s wishes”.

Camilla was given a new title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Queen Camilla: Some fans not happy with new title

Camilla was known as Queen Consort when Charles acceded the throne. In February 2022, to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, Queen Elizabeth II declared that it was her “sincere wish” for Camilla to use the title, Queen Consort, when Charles became King.

However, during the historical celebrations at the weekend, Camilla dropped the Consort part of her title as she was crowned alongside her husband King Charles at Westminster Abbey.

Camilla ‘should not be the queen’

And Camilla’s new royal title has left some people raging, with one person musing on Twitter: “So why was Charles allowed to marry a divorcee but the King’s uncle wasn’t allowed to marry Mrs Simpson?”

Someone else replied to that tweet, and appeared to not be too happy about Camilla’s title. They replied back: “Same reason she is NOT queen consort CHARLES made her Queen, against the late Queens wishes…” Over on Instagram, underneath the new official picture of Queen Camilla, fans also shared their thoughts.

Can we please call her the Queen’s Consort?? She isn’t the Queen.

“I may be wrong, but I thought Queen Elizabeth deemed her called Queen Consort,” said one fan. Another person added: “She should not be the Queen.”

“Princess Anne said she is not Queen she is Queen consort,” claimed a third followed. Meanwhile, someone else quipped: “Can we please call her the Queen’s Consort?? She isn’t the Queen.”

Is Camilla your Queen? (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans gush over Queen Camilla

Other fans were quick to send their support to the new Queen. One person gushed: “Queen Camilla I just want to say you looked fabulous. You did a wonderful job all weekend long. I was so happy to see you crowned. You truly deserve the honour.” Another chimed in and said: “LOVE WINS IN THE END!”

Fans were not happy about Camilla’s new title of Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the Queen say?

In her statement last February, the Queen said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

King Charles’ big day finally arrived on Saturday (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Charles and Camilla share look of love

Despite the mixed reaction, royal gangs were left in tears during the coronation. Especially when King Charles and Queen Camilla shared an intimate look of love after they were crowned.

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, beamed into homes across the world, delighted royal fans, with many backing the new monarchs as they embark on their new roles. Some royal fans were even left in tears at the touchingly tender moment, with many declaring: “That’s true love.”

The moment happened just after Queen Camilla was crowned. Camilla stopped in front of her husband to curtsey. After this, she continued to walk past him, towards her throne. Although his smile was very subtle, his eyes were shining. Camilla beamed a cheeky grin as she passed her husband.

Read more: Queen Camilla ‘feels she has earned the right’ as she takes centre stage

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.